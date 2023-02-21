Beacon Media + Marketing Discusses Google E-E-A-T in Newly Released Guide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing just released a new guide explaining the impact of Google E-E-A-T and why it matters for SEO strategy in 2023. And though Google’s updates always cause a frenzy, understanding how to meet the content standards of E-E-A-T will only help a brand or marketing agency in the long run.
The acronym E-E-A-T stands for Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness. These attributes are all taken into consideration by Google’s search quality evaluators, and each one plays a significant part.
Though Google E-E-A-T is a critical part of Google’s search quality rating guidelines, it is but one factor that quality evaluators take into consideration when they rank content. And according to Google, when determining the quality of a web page, these factors typically include:
• The overall purpose and value of the page
• E-E-A-T
• Content quality (including the amount of content)
• Detailed information about the content creator (or the website itself)
• The content creator’s reputation (or the reputation of the website)
To understand E-E-A-T, it’s important to know that each element holds a specific value. For example, Experience is noted as the first threshold that a content creator must meet when creating a blog, web page, or any other piece of content. As such, without verifiable experience, content may be ranked much lower than those who have experience in a particular field, i.e., a doctor writing about a medical procedure will have a higher experience value than a land surveyor writing about the same subject.
When it comes to implementing an SEO strategy, enhancing E-E-A-T may make a huge impact on how content is ranked. And this requires taking actions such as building relevant backlinks, bringing in experienced experts to write content, listing credentials, and acquiring mentions or testimonials from trusted or verifiable sources.
Beacon Media + Marketing is well-equipped with a powerful team of creatives to help you enhance E-E-A-T. From monthly market strategy to expert content creation, Beacon Media + Marketing has a team of experts ready to help your business grow and thrive. If you’d like to connect with Beacon Media + Marketing, you can do so here on the company website.
Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media + Marketing is well-equipped with a powerful team of creatives to help you enhance E-E-A-T. From monthly market strategy to expert content creation, Beacon Media + Marketing has a team of experts ready to help your business grow and thrive. If you’d like to connect with Beacon Media + Marketing, you can do so here on the company website.
