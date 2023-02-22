GETHAIRMD™ SELECTS HAIRMETRIX® BY CANFIELD SCIENTIFIC AS ITS CONSULTATION TECHNOLOGY FOR ITS NATIONWIDE ROLLOUT
HairMetrix® technology will provide GetHairMD™ physician partners with the best real-time analysis of hair loss to provide superior treatment plans
The HairMetrix technology in the hands of our physician partners will help facilitate the best treatment plans for our patients and allow us to share the outstanding results”SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetHairMD™ has selected HairMetrix® by Canfield Scientific as its AI-driven non-invasive hair consultation technology. HairMetrix will provide our physician partners with the best real-time analysis of hair loss to provide superior treatment plans and to monitor a patient’s progress toward their hair regrowth goals.
— Paul Herchman, CEO, GetHairMD
The HairMetrix technology is the first of its kind. This fully automated, real-time hair analysis solution allows for appropriate treatment plans and objective outcome monitoring to be communicated easily to patients. A live image of the patient’s hair is captured and displayed during the examination and objective metrics are provided within seconds. The images and metrics are used to provide a superior consultation and development of the best possible treatment plan.
GetHairMD offers a one-stop shop for patients battling hair loss. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. GetHairMD is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.
“We are so proud to be partnering with GetHairMD to help facilitate their nationwide rollout,” said Doug Canfield, President of Canfield Scientific “GetHairMD is dedicated to working with world-class physician partners to help patients to achieve their hair regrowth goals. Our technology is designed to help provide the optimum assessment and then monitor the results of the treatments, so our objectives are completely aligned with GetHairMD’s mission.”
“HairMetrix was the best choice for us as we continue to partner with industry leaders to provide our patients with the best possible outcomes” said Paul Herchman, CEO, GetHairMD, “The HairMetrix technology in the hands of our physician partners will help facilitate the best treatment plans for our patients and allow us to share the outstanding results.”
For more information and to book a consultation, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
About Canfield Scientific, Inc.:
Canfield Scientific is the global leader in imaging systems, services and products for scientific research and healthcare applications, including the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, cosmetics, medical and skin care industries.
For more information, please visit our website at www.canfieldsci.com.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD™ has grown this year from a single location in Southlake, TX to 14 locations nationally.
For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
Trace Herchman
GetHairMD
+1 817-308-4128
trace.h@gethairmd.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram