Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR; SFRWW) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of PropTech Investment Corporation II PTIC ("PropTech II" or "PTIC"), which merged with RW National Holdings, LLC and renamed to Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Appreciate) ("Appreciate" or "the company") SFR SFRWW))) on November 29, 2022. Such investors who continue to hold to the present are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sfr.

The investigation concerns whether PropTech II failed to provide relevant information to its shareholders before the merger.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or hold Appreciate shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sfr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Law Clerk and Clients Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005721/en/