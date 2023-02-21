Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,129 in the last 365 days.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR; SFRWW) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of PropTech Investment Corporation II PTIC ("PropTech II" or "PTIC"), which merged with RW National Holdings, LLC and renamed to Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a Appreciate) ("Appreciate" or "the company") SFR SFRWW))) on November 29, 2022. Such investors who continue to hold to the present are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sfr.

The investigation concerns whether PropTech II failed to provide relevant information to its shareholders before the merger.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or hold Appreciate shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sfr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Law Clerk and Clients Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005721/en/

You just read:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Appreciate Holdings, Inc. (SFR; SFRWW) Investigation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.