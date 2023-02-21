Submit Release
InventHelp Inventors Develop a Device to Help Monitor Emotions (LAX-1507)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My brother and I were discussing how it would be useful for us to be able to get and receive real time feedback in our interactions with others, especially in stressful situations," said one of the inventors from Moorpark, Calif., "so we invented MY AWARE. It gives the opportunity to learn, improve self-awareness and grow as individuals."

The patent-pending invention helps users manage their stress and interpersonal communication skills in various personal and professional settings, allowing users to become more self-aware and improve upon themselves. It helps to prevent negative outcomes during personal interactions with other individuals. This device is small, lightweight as well as easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1507, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

