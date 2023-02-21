Worldwide Plastic Recycling Industry to 2031 - Players Include Kuusakoski, Berry Global, B&B Plastics and Plastipak Holdings

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Recycling Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global plastic recycling market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global plastic recycling market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global plastic recycling market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

Kuusakoski

Berry Global Inc.

B&B Plastics Inc.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

WM Recycle America, LLC

CarbonLite Industries LLC

Custom Polymers, Inc.

Dart Container Corporation

Fresh-Pak Corporation

Novolex

KW Plastics

MBA Polymers Inc.

Wellpine Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Indicators

2.3. Market Definitions

2.4. Market Dynamics

2.4.1. Drivers

2.4.2. Restraints

2.4.3. Opportunities

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.6.1. List of Service Providers

2.6.2. List of Potential Customers

3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4. Global Plastic Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material, 2022-2031

4.1. Introduction and Definitions

4.2. Global Plastic Recycling Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Material, 2022-2031

4.2.1. PET

4.2.2. PP

4.2.3. HDPE

4.2.4. LDPE

4.2.5. PS

4.2.6. PVC

4.2.7. Others

4.3. Global Plastic Recycling Market Attractiveness, by Material

5. Global Plastic Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2031

5.1. Introduction and Definitions

5.2. Global Plastic Recycling Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2022-2031

5.2.1. Packaging

5.2.1.1. Food Contact

5.2.1.2. Non-food Contact

5.2.2. Automotive

5.2.3. Construction

5.2.4. Textiles

5.2.5. Others

5.3. Global Plastic Recycling Market Attractiveness, by Application

6. Global Plastic Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2031

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Global Plastic Recycling Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2022-2031

6.2.1. North America

6.2.2. Europe

6.2.3. Asia Pacific

6.2.4. Latin America

6.2.5. Middle East & Africa

6.3. Global Plastic Recycling Market Attractiveness, by Region

7. North America Plastic Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031

8. Europe Plastic Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031

9. Asia Pacific Plastic Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031

10. Latin America Plastic Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031

11. Middle East & Africa Plastic Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031

12. Global Plastic Recycling Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.1. Competition Matrix

12.2. Market Footprint Analysis

12.2.1. By Material

12.2.2. By Application

12.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, and Strategy)

13. Primary Research: Key Insights

14. Appendix

