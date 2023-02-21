Therap's Health Information Exchange uses a Secure and HIPAA-compliant method of transferring Individual's Healthcare Information between Trading Partners and Agencies using Therap Tools

TORRINGTON, Conn. , Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services is the leading provider of Software as a Services with data-driven and HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for caregivers in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other human services settings. Therap's comprehensive system includes invoicing, reporting, and documenting modules that permit the safe exchange of health information with external parties via multiple platforms. Therap's Health Information Exchange (HIE) allows the easy and secure exchange of health information between Trading Partners and agencies, improving the flow of information and allowing for more efficient care coordination for individuals.

Therap also provides direct communication between provider organizations and the Trading Partners, which include participating hospitals, clinics or doctors that offer services or admit individuals. With the help of the HIE, these Trading Partners can send Admit Discharge Transfer (ADT) Messages to agencies. These messages can contain important information about individuals, including demographics, hospital visit information, diagnoses, and allergies. This information can then be imported into the 'Medical History' section of the 'Individual History' form of an individual, making it easily accessible to care providers. Users can keep track of complaints, history of illnesses, family history, reviews, status and much more while accessing necessary medical information.

The communication of specific information between agencies is HIPAA-compliant thanks to Therap's secure messaging solutions. Through secure messaging, users can attach various files as well as person-specific plans, forms, and reports from other Therap modules. The shared forms adhere to Therap's security guidelines, and only receivers with the necessary rights are able to access these attachments. The HIE is a significant addition to Therap Services' offerings, and will help improve the quality of care for individuals with disabilities by continuing to provide innovative solutions that enhance the lives of those they serve.

