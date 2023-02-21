PGA TOUR and Pacific Life Announce Five-year Partnership

Global Insurance Provider Becomes Official Life Insurance Sponsor of PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions

Pacific Life, a leading global life insurance and retirement solutions company, today announced a new five-year partnership with the PGA TOUR as part of its Official Marketing Program.

The agreement, which runs through 2027, gives Pacific Life the designation of "Official Life Insurance Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions."

"Pacific Life is the perfect fit as a member of the PGA TOUR's Official Marketing Program, and we are excited to showcase their offerings and resources with our players and fans," said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. "Pacific Life's steadfast commitment to providing financial security to individuals and families for 155 years makes it an ideal company to partner with. We look forward to working alongside them moving forward."

With the new TOUR relationship, Pacific Life plans to amplify its brand via broadcast and online advertising through multiple TOUR-owned media platforms. In addition, Pacific Life will support various tournaments on the schedule and also plans to engage with PGA TOUR players to deliver added brand awareness with a qualified audience.

"The TOUR marketing partnership is an evolution of our longstanding relationship with golf that connects us with a desirable and engaged audience," said Tennyson Oyler, Pacific Life Senior Vice President, Brand Management and Corporate Affairs. "We are excited to build upon our brand and business with the world's premier professional golf organization. We look forward to our involvement with players, fans, and tournaments and creating new opportunities for life insurance advisors and their clients to engage with Pacific Life."

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world's best players, hailing from 25 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 26 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products and annuities and offers a variety of products and services to individuals and businesses. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and was named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial‐strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2022 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2022 FORTUNE 500® list. 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies® is based on the Ethisphere Institute's Ethics Quotient®. "World's Most Ethical Companies" and "Ethisphere" names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC. In order to sell life insurance, a life insurance advisor must be a properly licensed and appointed life insurance producer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230221005732/en/