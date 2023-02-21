InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Solution for Plastic Bags (LAX-1521)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient storage accessory for plastic bags," said an inventor, from Sherman Oaks, Calif., "so I invented the PACK - UR - BAGS. My design enables you to store plastic bags or other items in a more organized manner."

The invention provides an improved method for storing various items such as plastic carry-out bags. In doing so, it allows the bags to be easily inserted or removed as needed. As a result, it increases convenience and organization and it could help reduce clutter. The invention features a practical and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1521, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

