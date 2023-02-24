European Leadership University receives 5 Star Rating award by QS Stars for Online Learning
European Leadership University has been awarded 5 stars by QS Stars - Online LearningAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Leadership University has been awarded a 5 Star Rating for Online Learning by QS Stars, a leading global education rating and ranking agency.
This award recognizes European Leadership University's exceptional commitment to providing high-quality online education to students across the world. European Leadership University's online programs have been evaluated on several criteria, including the quality of teaching, student support, online resources, and assessment methods.
"We are delighted to receive this prestigious award for our online learning programs. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our students with the best online education experience possible," said Didem Yesil, Product Manager of European Leadership University.
European Leadership University's online programs offer flexible and accessible learning opportunities for students who may not be able to attend classes on campus. The university offers a wide range of programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, as well as professional development courses.
The 5 Star Rating award by QS Stars is a significant achievement for European Leadership University, and it highlights the university's dedication to providing top-quality education to students worldwide.
"We believe that online learning is the future of education, and we are committed to continuing to innovate and improve our online programs to ensure that our students receive the highest quality education possible," added Drs. Reinier van den Biggelaar, the Dean of Graduate Studies of European Leadership University.
Ibrahim Isaac
European Leadership University
+31 6 15566068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn