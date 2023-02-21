Fort Frederick State Park Bringing the Winter of 1757 to Life

February 21, 2023

Living History Event Takes Place February 25

Maryland DNR photo

Fort Frederick State Park invites visitors to experience what life was like at the fort in the winter during the French and Indian War as it presents the program, “Freezing on the Frontier,” on Saturday, February 25.



Visitors will get a firsthand look at what life was like for soldiers of the Maryland Companies of Foot at Fort Frederick during the winter of 1757. Living historians and Fort Frederick staff will demonstrate musket firing, hearth cooking, military drills, and programming on how the soldiers survived the winter.

The fort was built by the colonial government of Maryland in 1756, during the French and Indian War, to defend British colonists against raids by enemy forces. Although no military action occurred at Fort Frederick during that war, it did serve as an important staging area and supply base for British operations further west. The troops garrisoned there endured some harsh conditions.

“The ‘Freezing on the Frontier’ program allows our visitors to travel back in time and participate in the daily activities performed by the soldiers at the fort during the bleak winter of 1757,” said Park Ranger Rob Ambrose, one of the park’s historic interpreters.

The events take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Events begin with a flag raising ceremony,

A service charge of $3 per vehicle for Maryland residents and $5 for nonresidents will be charged at the gate. Visitors should also be advised that disabled access is available, although most of the activities are on grassy areas.