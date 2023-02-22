According to CMi Global Hyaluronic Acid Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 2.6 Bn By 2030, At 8% CAGR
The Hyaluronic Acid Market was at US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 2.6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 8% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Hyaluronic Acid Market was estimated at USD 1.1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030. ”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Hyaluronic Acid Market was estimated at USD 1.1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=22249
Hyaluronic Acid Market: Overview
The anionic, non-sulfated glycosaminoglycan hyaluronic acid, commonly known as hyaluronan, is found in large quantities in connective, epithelial, and neural tissues. Hyaluronic acid, a crucial component of articular cartilage, coats each cartilage cell like a glove (chondrocyte). Because these aggregates use water, cartilage is more durable (its resistance to compression). Hyaluronan in cartilage has a decreasing molecular weight (size) as it ages, but its quantity rises.
Hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in the human body (HA). The joints and eyes contain the highest concentrations of HA. The substance has the ability to keep skin supple and moisturized. As a result, many cosmetic surgeons employ it as an injectable to postpone the appearance of ageing on the skin.
Hyaluronic Acid Market: Growth Drivers
Hyaluronic acid is well known for its positive effects on the skin, including the reduction of fine lines, wrinkles, redness, and dermatitis, as well as the relief of dry skin. Hyaluronic acid is a great moisturizer since it aids in the retention of 1,000 times its weight in water within the skin cells. It helps reduce free radicals, maintain skin suppleness, and increase collagen formation in the skin. It also functions as a humectant, a type of hygroscopic substance used in cosmetics that pulls moisture from the environment.
As a person ages, hyaluronic acid and collagen are gradually lost, and the skin is more susceptible to dehydration. The protective skin barrier might become breached due to climatic factors, UV radiation, and pollution, which raises the need for hyaluronic acid. Supplemental hyaluronic acid keeps water from evaporating, giving the body more hyaluronic acid to integrate into the skin. The hydration of the skin can be greatly increased with an average dose of 120–240 mg per day for at least a month. It is frequently used in personal care and cosmetic items like lipstick, eye shadow, foundation, shampoo, hair conditioner, styling gel, facial creams, masks, serums, and moisturizers.
Report URL: : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/hyaluronic-acid-market/
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Hyaluronic Acid market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Hyaluronic Acid market size was valued at around USD 1.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The fluids surrounding our eyes and joints, which serve as a lubricant and cushion for the tissues, have the highest quantities of hyaluronic acid. This glycosaminoglycan is naturally present in our bodies. It aids in keeping the skin’s moisture levels stable.
D) Hyaluronic acid is obtained from rooster combs or produced in a laboratory by bacteria. Hyaluronic acid injections into the knee have been approved by the FDA for individuals with osteoarthritis of the knee.
E) According to L’Oréal’s Cosmetics Market Report 2020, COVID-19 had a substantial impact on the cosmetics market, causing a fall of about 8% in the first two quarters.
F) Over the forecast period, the market growth is also anticipated to be aided by the rising occurrences of obesity and the growing senior population. Dermal fillers are the most popular and nonsurgical injectable therapy, specifically used to address soft tissue abnormalities on the face, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS).
Press Release For Hyaluronic Acid Market : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/hyaluronic-acid-market-size/
Regional Landscape
In 2021, North America dominated the industry globally, contributing more than 40% of the total revenue. This is because a sizable portion of the population is elderly, who are more prone to diseases including osteoarthritis, vesicoureteral reflux, and cataracts. Furthermore, a significant component in the big proportion of North America is the rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures.
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR over the projected period due to the high levels of unmet medical requirements in developing nations like South Korea and China, expanding awareness of the uses of minimally invasive procedures, and rising disposable income. A sizable market for anti-ageing goods and services is provided by the expanding elderly populations in China and Japan. Demand is fueled by growing knowledge of hyaluronan’s uses and effectiveness. Additionally, Asians want a volumized appearance and are influenced by western beauty ideals. The regional sector has increased as a result.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=22249
Key Players
Allergan
Genzyme Corporation
Sanofi
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Salix Pharmaceuticals
Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
Seikagaku Corporation
Galderma Laboratories L.P.
Smith & Nephew Plc
Zimmer Biomet
Ferring B.V.
HTL Biotechnology
Lifecore Biomedical, Llc
Shiseido Company, Limited
LG Life Sciences Ltd (LG Chem.)
Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited
Maruha Nichiro, Inc.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=22249
The Hyaluronic Acid Market is segmented as follows:
By Grade
Food
Cosmetic
Pharmaceutical
By Application
Pharmaceutical API
Aesthetics
Osteoarthritis
Cosmetics
Ophthalmology
Dietary Supplements
By End-users
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Cosmetic Surgery Centers
Dermatology Clinics
Food Industry
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=22249
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/augmented-vr-healthcare/
Global Industry 4.0 Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/industry-4-market/
Global Firefighting Foam Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/firefighting-foam-market/
Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/hydrophobic-coatings-market/
Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/ucaas-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=22249
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube