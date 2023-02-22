Charming New Picture Book of Washington, DC Created As Welcome Gifts for DC Hotels, Meetings, Events & Visitors

Charming New Picture Book of DC Created as Gifts for DC Meetings & Events Sample page spread of text and photo Sample page spread of mischief at the Lincoln Memorial

Book's Title, "Washington, D.C • The Devil is in the Details" is a Tongue-In-Cheek Metaphor for DC's Political Gridlock

The theme is diabolically charming.” — Scott Sklar, George Washington University Professor

Planning a meeting or convention in Washington, D.C.? Need welcome gifts for your group? Let award-winning photographer Jake McGuire's charming new picture book welcome your group with a magical tour of the delightful details and hidden beauty found on Washington's buildings, bridges, and structures which provide a visual richness beyond the usual post-card-like images of our Nation's Capital.

McGuire's new book reflects the fact he is a native Washingtonian and has been photographing our Nation’s Capital for more than 30 years as both a freelancer and former chief photographer and photo editor of THE HILL newspaper. He currently has more than dozen books in print. “With digital publishing, traditional in-your-hand printed books are disappearing,” says McGuire, “but picture books are a form of decor, so they will always be around gracing tables, desks, and book shelves at hotels, offices, homes and vacation properties.”

“In addition, this book is not just for meeting attendees and visitors, but it is designed to be a fun, grin-getting gift for lawyers, accountants, legislators, government contractors, and for all who wrangle over wording, laws, and agreements,” says McGuire, “as they know, all too well, the devil is indeed in the details.”

“Totally agree!” says, Scott Sklar, a former US Senate staffer, and now a George Washington University Adjunct Professor. "The theme is diabolically charming.”

Sklar, who was a long-time aide to Senator Jacob Javits of New York, spent many years on Capitol Hill sparring over legislative agreements, says, "the tone and spirit of the DC photo book, is picture perfect.”

McGuire says he landed his first sale the day the book was released when a large pharmaceutical company needed a “Welcome to Washington” gift for a Political Action Committee (PAC) board meeting in DC. He says on short notice he customized the inside front cover with the company's logo and greeting and raced a box of books down to their K Street offices in time for their meeting.

“Everyone loved the book,” said Sherry C. Smith of GlaxoSmithKline’s Federal Government Relations Office.

By using a close-up cover photo of a ghoulish gargoyle glaring down at the city McGuire sets a whimsical tone for his most artful & entertaining of his books to date. For visitors convenience, McGuire published this book in an easy-to-travel-with, 7x7 inch, soft cover size. McGuire's intended audience for the book is meetings, conventions & trade-shows.

"Corporate and association meeting attendees appreciate high quality keepsakes," says McGuire, who has been providing his elegant DC photographs and note card sets as gifts to the hospitality industry for 30 years. "So my elegant book is a step above pens, cups, and squeezy Capitol domes,."

“Interestingly, when I was trying to write a memorable title of my new book, I was a little worried that the word, “devil” might offend some of the religious groups in, perhaps, the deep south,” he says, so he consulted his niece Annie in North Carolina.

“Are you kidding,” she replied, “every church group in the Bible Belt loves making, ‘Deviled Eggs,’ and, as you know, my brother Joseph is one of a million Duke University, Blue Devils.”

Books are available in large numbers directly from McGuire at quantity discounts. Individual books are available on Amazon. He also mentions he can come to luncheons, spouse programs, welcome receptions, and trade shows to sign books for attendees to give them a welcoming DC experience.

For more visit: www.jakemcguire.com