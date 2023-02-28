WestsideMed Urgent Care Provides Critical Chickenpox Vaccine to Atlanta Community
WestsideMed Urgent Care, led by Emergency Medicine & Family Nurse Practitioner Ariel Esteves, is committed to providing quality urgent care in AtlantaATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WestsideMed Urgent Care, led by emergency medicine and family nurse practitioner Ariel Esteves, is committed to providing quality healthcare services to the Atlanta community. As part of this commitment, the clinic offers the chickenpox vaccine to patients of all ages.
Chickenpox is a highly contagious viral infection that causes an itchy, blister-like rash. It can also lead to severe complications such as pneumonia, meningitis, and encephalitis. The chickenpox vaccine is a safe and effective way to prevent the disease.
The WestsideMed team recently wrote an article about the importance of the chickenpox vaccine, highlighting the risks of the disease and the benefits of vaccination. They strongly recommend that parents get their children vaccinated and encourage adults who have not had chickenpox or the vaccine to get vaccinated.
"At WestsideMed Urgent Care, we believe that prevention is key to maintaining good health," said Ariel Esteves, the clinic's founder and lead nurse practitioner. "We are committed to providing our patients with the best possible care, including offering vaccines like the chickenpox vaccine to protect them from serious illnesses."
Getting Protection With The Chickenpox Vaccine
The article, ‘Get Protection With The Chickenpox Vaccine In Atlanta,’ provides readers with essential information about chickenpox, including its symptoms and potential complications. It also highlights the importance of vaccination in preventing the disease, especially in vulnerable populations such as young children and the elderly.
“Chickenpox is highly contagious,” warns Esteves.
“A person with chickenpox is contagious from about 1 to 2 days before the rash appears until all the blisters have crusted over. This usually takes about 5 to 7 days. The virus is most contagious during the first 2 to 3 days after the rash appears when the blisters are still developing and producing fluid.”
Esteves explains the various methods of spread: “The virus can spread through coughing, sneezing, or talking, as well as by touching or breathing the particles released into the air. It can also spread by touching a surface or object contaminated with the virus and touching one's mouth or nose.”
This virulency of chickenpox poses parents, children, and the elderly with a dilemma. However, the chickenpox vaccine gives patients a better chance of avoiding the virus and, thus, preventing shingles, a painful rash, from forming later in life.
Chickenpox And Shingles
Esteves emphasizes the importance of the vaccine because of the risk of shingles. The article also addresses the link between chickenpox and shingles. Shingles are a painful, blistering rash that occurs in people who have had chickenpox. According to the article, "Getting vaccinated for chickenpox can also prevent shingles from occurring later in life."
Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a viral infection that causes a painful, blistering rash. It is caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox.
After a person has chickenpox, the virus remains dormant in the nervous system.
Later in life, the virus may reactivate and cause shingles. The rash typically occurs in a band or stripe on one side of the body, often around the torso or face. Other symptoms of shingles may include fever, headache, and fatigue.
Shingles is more common in older adults and people with weakened immune systems, but anyone who has had chickenpox is at risk of developing the infection. That’s why getting vaccinated for chickenpox can reduce the risk of developing shingles later in life, as it helps to prevent the virus from reactivating.
On another note, it's important to note that shingles is not contagious, but a person with shingles can still transmit the varicella-zoster virus to someone who has not had chickenpox. This can cause the other person to develop chickenpox, not shingles. Therefore, it's recommended that people with shingles avoid contact with pregnant women, infants, and people with weakened immune systems.
While shingles isn’t contagious compared to the virulence of chickenpox, Esteves explains, “...people who haven't had chickenpox or the chickenpox vaccine can contract the virus from direct contact with the fluid from the blisters of a person with shingles. The risk of developing shingles increases with age, and it's more common in people over 50.”
But, like the chickenpox vaccine, the shingles vaccine can help eliminate anxiety about a potentially painful rash surfacing after decades of dormancy.
“A vaccine is available for shingles, which is recommended for adults over 50 to reduce the risk of developing the condition and its complications.” Esteves summarizes, “Overall, the same virus causes chickenpox and shingles. The risk of developing shingles after having chickenpox can be reduced through vaccination and maintaining a healthy immune system.”
Patients can receive the vaccine by walking into the Atlanta urgent care, whether during an annual physical exam or by appointment.
Vaccinations In Atlanta With WestsideMed
The chickenpox vaccine is just one of many vaccines offered at WestsideMed Urgent Care. The clinic provides a wide range of medical services, including urgent care, family medicine, physicals, and vaccinations.
Their team of healthcare professionals is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate care to every patient who walks through their doors.
About WestsideMed
To learn more about the chickenpox vaccine and the other medical services available at WestsideMed Urgent Care, visit their website at https://www.westsidemedatl.com or call 217-269-8205 to schedule an appointment.
