Asplundh Sets Course to Reduce GHG by 2030, With Net-Zero by 2050

/EIN News/ -- WILLOW GROVE, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC announced today a formal commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The commitment follows the review of Asplundh's GHG emissions by Schneider Electric, a multinational corporation based in France that provides sustainable consultation services.

Asplundh set a 2030 GHG reduction goal for its operating emissions that is consistent with a 1.5-degree Celsius pathway, as set forth in the Paris Agreement. The company believes this goal is aligned with and will support its utility customers' carbon footprint reduction initiatives and will help the company maintain leadership as the contractor of choice in vegetation management and utility construction services. Additionally, Asplundh will continue to evaluate and work with suppliers to reduce emissions in its supply chain.

"The company is excited to announce this pledge to realize material reductions in our carbon footprint," said David Fleischner, Executive Vice President and Chair of the Asplundh Board's ESG Committee. "Our pledge is just the next step in an ongoing journey to ensure that our safe and cost-efficient solutions remain the most environmentally sustainable in the industry."

As a leading vegetation management and infrastructure services contractor employing more than 36,000 in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Asplundh has a broad and global reach in supporting international GHG reduction efforts. Based on the data provided by Schneider, the company is confident that it can meet the reduction goals by the end of the decade (2030) and further reduce emissions to net-zero by 2050.

Asplundh also this week released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which further demonstrates the company's focus on sustainability and its material environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues across its businesses. That report illustrates how Asplundh supports its customers, some of the world's largest electric utility companies, and offers examples of how it promotes and encourages ESG policies and assessment along the entire utility supply chain.

"Much of our company's sustainability work has taken place for years. Our safety culture, for example, is a carefully planned and refined approach that has set the industry standard for decades," said Asplundh ESG Director Megan Fielding. "This report provides a record of the many things we have done successfully in the past and provides a roadmap upon which to build a more sustainable business."

