Programmable Logical Controllers Automation Market Size to Reach USD 20,500.22 Million Globally by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Growth Opportunities

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global programmable logical controller's automation market is expected to reach a value of USD 20,500.22 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The global programmable logical controllers automation market report also comprehensively covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements.

Programmable Logical Controllers (PLC) are used to monitor and control fundamental industrial machinery. Input/output modules, power supplies, programming tools, simulation, motion control, and redundancy software are among them. They are used to keep an eye on robotics, input devices, assembly lines, and other machinery that needs serial communications. These Programmable Logical Controllers (PLC) can send signals to controllers for data collection and supervisory control. Programmable Logical Controllers (PLC) are used at a wide range of scales for industrial automation operations. Industries such as oil and gas, automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and others. A Programmable Logical Controller (PLC) is a significant part of industrial automation to control and manage automated operations.

Programmable logical controllers automation is an integral part of industrial automation, which mostly falls in the category of process and discrete-type automation. Recently, the growing importance of industrial automation and advancements in PLC designs and algorithms are driving the North America programmable logical controller automation market. Additionally, the high security offered by PLC has allowed higher penetration of Programmable Logical Controller (PLC) across the North America region. However, the high cost associated with PLC hinders the North America programmable logical controller automation market growth. Moreover, the increase in the adoption of Distributed Control Systems (DCS) and SCADA technologies which is an alternative to PLC type automation, is estimated to act as a restraint for the market.

List of the leading companies operating in the Programmable Logical Controllers Automation Market includes:

PANASONIC CORPORATION

OMRON Corporation

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens, Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Beckhoff Automation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Hitachi, Ltd., Eaton .

. JTEKT ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

KEYENCE CORPORATION.

WAGO

LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

IDEC Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

FATEK AUTOMATION CORP

Recent Developments

In January 2023 , Panasonic Holding Corporation established a partnership with ATCO Australia in the latest renewable energy initiative. This partnership will help the company enhance its finances and positively impact the growth of the global programmable logical controller automation market

In October 2022, Honeywell International Inc. and Hyundai Motor Group announced an advanced air mobility avionics collaboration. This development has helped the company expand its financials and positively impacted the growth of the global programmable logical controller automation market

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Programmable Logical Controllers Automation Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Programmable Logical Controllers Automation Market Drivers:

Growing importance of industrial automation

There is continuously increasing industrial automation in various sectors. Automation also includes programmable automation, flexible automation, and soft automation. Programmable automation saves multiple times for a manufacturer and gives them huge productivity, which is a demanding factor for the growth of the Global programmable logical controller automation market. In January 2022, World Economic Forum (WEF) released a report regarding industrial automation. In this report, they have mentioned that the fourth industrial revolution is changing manufacturing processes with the utilization of automated control systems.

High Security Offered by PLC

There is high security provided by PLCs which makes them a sustainable option for current and future automation operations. UpKeep Technologies, Inc. released a post on its website regarding the security of PLCs. In this post, they mentioned that most of the PLC systems have advanced safety and security controls to defend the data within. In addition, companies are able to acquire sensitive information more securely than on more conventional, broader systems.

Opportunity

Increasing Usage Of Industrial Robots and Research and Development

Jabil Inc. released a report in 2023, and this report they have stated that Industrial robots have emerged in the industrial workplace across industries since their introduction to the manufacturing landscape. In fact, the market growth of industrial robots is at a high stage. They have also added that the growth of robotics is projected to be worth more than USD 66 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. If there is an increase in automation and growth in robotics and in the industrial sector, it is expected to be a significant opportunity for the growth of the programmable logical controller automation market

Programmable Logical Controllers Automation Market Segmentations:

By Type

Modular PLC

Compact PLC

Rack PLC

By Offering

By Enterprise Size

Large Scale Enterprises

Medium Scale Enterprises

Small Scale Enterprises

By Vertical

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Energy & Utilities

Pulp & Paper

Others

Regional Analysis:

The countries covered in the programmable logical controllers automation market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Sweden, Denmark, Turkey, Belgium, Poland, Norway, Finland and Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global programmable logical controllers automation market due to the high demand for programmable logical controllers automation solutions in industrial automation. Additionally, the high demand for PLC power modules and related devices is expected to act as a driving factor for the market's growth.

Key Benefits:

This research offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, projections, and dynamics for the years, with the goal of assisting in the identification of current market opportunities.

The individual market revenue of the major countries in each area is mapped.

The research examines the Programmable Logical Controllers Automation Market circumstances on a regional and country-by-country basis.

The Programmable Logical Controllers Automation Market's major participants have been identified.

To understand the competitive environment across geographies, this study assesses the competitive landscape and conducts a value chain analysis.

An in-depth analysis of the Programmable Logical Controllers Automation Market's segmentation within the market has been offered, which is predicted to aid in the current market opportunities.

