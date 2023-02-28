Orange County Commercial Solar Company REPOWER OC Now Offering Commercial EV Charger Installation
Noted Orange County commercial solar panel company REPOWER OC, works together with Southern California Edison to help ease fears about electric vehiclesORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPOWER OC, a leading commercial solar company in Orange County, is proud to announce that they now offer commercial EV charger installation to their clients. With this new service, the company aims to help businesses meet the growing electric vehicle charging demand while reducing their carbon footprint.
REPOWER OC is working in tandem with Southern California Edison (SCE), one of the largest electric utilities in the United States. The company has been working to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in Orange County. To help achieve this goal, SCE has launched several initiatives to support the installation of EV charging infrastructure throughout Southern California.
One such initiative is SCE's Charge Ready program, designed to install EV charging infrastructure at workplaces, public parking lots, and other locations throughout SCE's service area. The program provides rebates and incentives to businesses and property owners who install EV charging stations, making investing in this infrastructure more cost-effective and feasible.
Through its efforts to support the installation of EV charging infrastructure with REPOWER OC, SCE hopes to make it easier and more convenient for Southern California residents and businesses to choose EVs as a cleaner, more sustainable mode of transportation. By expanding access to charging infrastructure, SCE is helping to address one of the most significant barriers to EV adoption: range anxiety.
With more EV charging stations available, drivers can feel more confident about switching to an electric vehicle, which can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality in the region.
Range Anxiety
In addition to providing reliable solar panel installations for commercial properties, REPOWER OC recognizes the increasing need for businesses to install EV chargers to accommodate the growing number of electric vehicles on the road. The company has made it its mission to help its clients go green and stay ahead of the curve by providing expert EV charger installation services.
REPOWER OC’s highly skilled technicians have extensive experience designing and installing customized EV charger solutions for businesses of all sizes. Their comprehensive approach includes conducting a thorough site assessment, selecting the most appropriate equipment, and ensuring the proper installation of the charging stations.
Tackling Range Anxiety
To further its commitment to the electric vehicle industry, REPOWER OC recently published an article on its website about range anxiety and how it impacts electric vehicle adoption. The article provides valuable insights into the challenges of owning an electric vehicle and offers solutions to alleviate concerns.
“How often have you heard someone’s defense of not switching to electric vehicles (EVs) is that they’ll end up stranded on the side of the road with a dead battery?” asks Eddie McLaughlin, owner of REPOWER OC. “This is a classic case of range anxiety holding people back from adopting an exciting, cleaner technology.”
McLaughlin quickly clears up the worries range anxiety evokes in drivers. “Range anxiety is a big deal. Not because the fears of EV drivers are realistic…but because if enough people have range anxiety, it prevents them from using EVs. By being hesitant to give up gas-powered vehicles, we’re no closer in our fight for a greener future.”
He continues, “...addressing range anxiety is an essential step toward encouraging more people to adopt electric vehicles. We can help to curb those emissions and reduce the negative impacts of transportation on the environment. All by providing simple facts.”
Some promising facts help wipe away misconceptions. Improvements in EV technology, a growing EV charging network, realizing that most drivers will never run out of charge, and recognizing the potency of a single charge, are vital ways to battle the misconception that electric vehicles are all on the verge of stranding drivers on the road.
McLaughlin, through his article, exhibits how a simple statement of the facts goes a long way in promoting a greener future where emissions, especially in California, are entirely possible.
Free EV Chargers In Orange County With REPOWER OC
As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, REPOWER OC is proud to be at the forefront of the movement to build sustainable and eco-friendly communities. With their innovative solar panel installations and expert EV charger installation services, they are helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint and create a brighter future for future generations.
For more information on REPOWER OC’s commercial solar and EV charger installation services, please visit their website at www.repoweroc.com.
Eddie McLaughlin
REPOWER OC
+1 714-464-7721
info@repoweroc.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram