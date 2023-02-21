FWC approves rule to protect cultural resources in Biscayne National Park

At its Feb. 21 meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a rule to prohibit the placement of recreational and commercial traps within the boundaries of the Legare Anchorage site within Biscayne National Park.

The Legare Anchorage site is approximately 1.2 square miles and is east of Elliot Key. Cultural resources found throughout this area are vulnerable to physical damage caused from fishing gear that interacts with the seafloor. With trawling already prohibited in this area, this rule will further protect sensitive, submerged cultural resources from potential damage that could occur during trap deployment and retrieval.

For more information, including a copy of the rule presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”