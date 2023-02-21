Eric Kaasa Buys 100,000 of Paramount Global Stock (PARA)

Eric Kaasa in Suit with Dog

Investor Eric Kaasa

Highly Touted Investor Announces Large Purchase of Shares in CBS Parent Company Paramount Global

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

This should drive PARA stock to $50 per share in the next 20 months.”
— Eric Kaasa
POLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Late Tuesday morning, Eric Kaasa, affectionately know by his peers as the "Warren Buffet of PInole" announced a purchase of 100,000 shares of PARA at an average price of $22.98 per share.

When asked about his purchase of this stock while most analysts have a neutral rating, Eric Kaasa explained, "Most analysts are waiting for ad revenue from the 2024 elections to boost earnings, but I believe they are missing the real future value of Paramount which will come from its streaming service. Taylor Sheridan is the greatest creative mind in television, and I believe his genius will make Paramount Plus the fastest growing streaming provider. This should drive PARA stock to $50 per share in the next 20 months."

Eric Kaasa earned his reputation as a stock picker for his support of AAPL and AMZN in the early 2000s, More recently he made hugs gains from NIO in 2020, and the chip stocks LRCX and ON over the last few years.

Dean Walters
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
email us here

You just read:

Eric Kaasa Buys 100,000 of Paramount Global Stock (PARA)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dean Walters
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
Company/Organization
TK Credit Recovery
2701 Del Paso Rd Suite 130-245
Sacramento, California, 95835
United States
+1 510-724-2602
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Eric Kaasa Buys 100,000 of Paramount Global Stock (PARA)
Ohio Governor Says Police Detective Wrongfully Arrested Reporter
Struthers Man and Former Browns Player Save Family From Drowning
View All Stories From This Author