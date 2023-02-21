Eric Kaasa Buys 100,000 of Paramount Global Stock (PARA)
Investor Eric Kaasa
Highly Touted Investor Announces Large Purchase of Shares in CBS Parent Company Paramount Global
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)
This should drive PARA stock to $50 per share in the next 20 months.”POLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Late Tuesday morning, Eric Kaasa, affectionately know by his peers as the "Warren Buffet of PInole" announced a purchase of 100,000 shares of PARA at an average price of $22.98 per share.
— Eric Kaasa
When asked about his purchase of this stock while most analysts have a neutral rating, Eric Kaasa explained, "Most analysts are waiting for ad revenue from the 2024 elections to boost earnings, but I believe they are missing the real future value of Paramount which will come from its streaming service. Taylor Sheridan is the greatest creative mind in television, and I believe his genius will make Paramount Plus the fastest growing streaming provider. This should drive PARA stock to $50 per share in the next 20 months."
Eric Kaasa earned his reputation as a stock picker for his support of AAPL and AMZN in the early 2000s, More recently he made hugs gains from NIO in 2020, and the chip stocks LRCX and ON over the last few years.
Dean Walters
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
email us here