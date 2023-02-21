Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,101 in the last 365 days.

KCI Acquires Armeni Consulting Services, LLC

/EIN News/ -- Duluth, GA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Armeni Consulting Services, LLC, a Georgia-based consulting firm providing a full range of estimating, scheduling and constructability analysis for all types of bridges and heavy-civil infrastructure projects.

Founded in 2007, Armeni Consulting Services provides construction coordination services for project owners, designers and contractors throughout the country. With an extensive portfolio of more than 400 projects, the team has supported the successful completion of small and large, complex bridges using traditional and innovative methods, including marine, segmental, arch and cable stay construction. Armeni Consulting Services has offered private and public clients their expertise ranging from preliminary estimates to constructability reviews and project coordination for virtually all delivery methods including design/build, construction manager/general contractor (CMGC), and Public-Private Partnerships (P3s).

“Armeni Consulting Services’ commitment to delivering quality solutions and supporting their clients has positioned them as a valuable resource in the industry,” said Senior Vice President and Transportation South Market Leader Bayne E. Smith, PE, PTOE. “The addition of Armeni Consulting Services will further enhance the capabilities and resources KCI provides for complex bridge and heavy-civil infrastructure projects.”

With more than three decades of experience in the heavy civil and bridge industry, Armeni Consulting Services’ president and founder John Armeni will lead the transition to KCI. Over the course of his career, Armeni has gained a reputation for his extensive knowledge of segmental bridges, a method for constructing concrete bridges in sections, leading to the firm’s success in supporting a wide range of notable projects. Alongside Armeni, his team brings to KCI more than 100 combined years of experience with on-site management and detailed construction estimates and project scheduling.

“Joining a multi-disciplined firm like KCI allows us to continue delivering enhanced solutions to our current clients, while also providing additional offerings that will position them for success,” said John Armeni. “We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to providing an exceptional mix of value and services.”

Armeni Consulting Services’ employees will begin to operate out of KCI’s Duluth, Georgia, office.

###

KCI Technologies

With sales in excess of $440 million in 2022, KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 50 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. Roughly 2,000 employee owners support clients from more than 60 offices throughout the U.S. KCI offers environmental, transportation, telecommunications, construction, facilities and land development services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit www.kci.com.

Attachment 


Whitney Shumaker
KCI Technologies Inc.
410.316.7837
CorpCom@kci.com

You just read:

KCI Acquires Armeni Consulting Services, LLC

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.