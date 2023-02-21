The Seagate in Delray Beach, Florida announces a new, award-winning culinary team

The Seagate Hotel & Spa Chef Gordon Maybury Seagate's Beach Club

The award-winning team of Chefs joins the well-established and successful culinary program at its Hotel & Spa, Beach Club, Yacht Club and Country Club.

Chefs Maybury, Gray, Connor and Acevedo join a stellar culinary team at The Seagate, and we are so pleased to welcome them to the family.” — Alex Schnoeller, Managing Director, The Seagate