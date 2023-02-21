Grael Gannon 1934-2023

Grael B. Gannon, 88, passed away on February 8, 2023, at the Baptist Health Center.

Grael was born on December 2, 1934, to Clell and Ruth Gannon. Though he traveled widely, he was a life-long resident of Bismarck. He went to school at Bismarck High School, Macalester College in Minnesota, St. Andrews in Scotland, Harvard Divinity School, the University of North Dakota, and North Dakota State University, earning advanced degrees in theology, law, and history.

Grael served as pastor in Wilton, Carson, and Park River, as well as other rural congregations. He was a founder of Shiloh Christian School, served as its first superintendent, and taught at the school for twenty-nine years.

A devoted scholar over his lifetime, Grael assembled a large, diverse, personal library. A year spent studying in Mexico stimulated a keen interest in Mexican history.

Grael was also an avid bagpiper and played in various bands.

Grael's quiet faith and optimism impacted many: from his students, to the elderly to whom he ministered, to close friends and family members.

A memorial service is planned for this summer.