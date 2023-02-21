Halff Unveils Brand Refresh

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halff has announced a refresh of its brand to reflect its continued commitment to serving the needs of its clients, empowering its employees and impacting communities.

An employee-owned engineering and architecture firm started by Dr. Albert H. Halff in Dallas in 1950, Halff has grown to 1,400 employees in 28 offices in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. Dr. Halff believed the core tenet of his firm should be to focus on people, treat them well and success would follow. As one of the United States' most respected engineering and architecture firms, Halff ranks No. 97 in the Top 500 Design Firms list by Engineering News-Record and achieved a Top Workplaces USA distinction from Energage for a second-consecutive year.

"This is an exciting day, as we unveil our refreshed brand," stated Halff President/CEO Mark Edwards. "This realignment reflects our deep history of excellence while showcasing the growth of our firm. The people of Halff are what makes us such a special place. We are optimistic about where we are going in the future as we continue to improve lives and communities every day."

Key elements of Halff's brand refresh include:

A modernized logo featuring the iconic block "H" to pay homage to the firm's heritage, with two curved corners and a monochromatic blue theme. The word Halff is displayed in modern lowercase letters designed to provide a feel of approachability that matches the firm's people-first mentality.

is displayed in modern lowercase letters designed to provide a feel of approachability that matches the firm's people-first mentality. A new blue color palette that represents trust and dependability, while offering an optimistic, creative and friendly vibe with a contemporary feel.

An enhanced website (Halff.com) highlighting the firm's six solutions areas: Energy, Environmental, Mobility, Placemaking, Technology and Water. Seventeen services are also featured.

About the Firm

Halff is an award-winning, employee-owned, diverse and multidiscipline professional engineering and architecture firm that improves lives and communities by turning ideas into reality. For more than 70 years, Halff has provided smart solutions for clients throughout the United States. The people-first firm is committed to continuously investing in its employees and fostering a culture of collaboration.

Halff has 28 offices in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The firm is ranked No. 97 by Engineering News-Record. Halff is the No. 15 Top Workplace nationally in 2023 as ranked by Energage for businesses with 1,000 to 2,499 employees.

For more information about Halff, visit halff.com.

Media Contact:

Russell Luna

Public Relations Senior Specialist

Halff Associates, Inc.

(214) 217-6687

354156@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halff-unveils-brand-refresh-301751259.html

SOURCE Halff