Governor Abbott Promotes Education Freedom At Parent Empowerment Night In Temple

February 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night spotlighted the need for education freedom and parental rights in children's education at a Parent Empowerment Night with over 380 Texas parents, students, and advocates at Central Texas Christian School in Temple. 
 
"Public schools play an essential role in our state," said Governor Abbott. "They educate our future entrepreneurs, scientists, and leaders. We must ensure that our education system works for every child. Parents also deserve education freedom. Without it, some parents are hindered in helping their child succeed. That must change this year." 
 
During his remarks, the Governor discussed working with the Texas Legislature this session not only to continue providing more funding for public education and teacher pay raises, but also to empower parents to be the primary decisionmakers in their child’s education. The Governor noted the way to empower parents with the ability to choose the best education option for their child is by expanding school choice options available through state-funded Education Savings Accounts to all Texas students. Governor Abbott also highlighted the importance of parents being able to access their child’s curriculum, school libraries, and what is being taught. 
 
The Governor was joined by Representative Hugh Shine, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, Head of Central Texas Christian School Brenda Russell, and other parent empowerment advocates. 
 
Hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, Parent Empowerment Night brings together education leaders and stakeholders to discuss education reform and the growing need for parental empowerment in their children's education. 

