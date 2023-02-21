Hiker Off Trail

CONTACT:

Sgt. Alex Lopashanski

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

February 20, 2023

SARGENTS PURCHASE, NH¬ On Sunday, February 20, shortly before 9:30 p.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker had gotten off trail in the area of Mt. Isolation. The hiker was Lynn McFarland, 59, of Londonderry, NH. Lynn started her hike with a friend around 9:30 a.m. Her hiking partner turned back and Lynn continued on alone. She summited Mt. Isolation around 3:00 p.m. and lost the trail on her way down. She was able to call for help but was just over 1400 feet off trail.

Contact with Lynn was lost and while Conservation Officers were hiking in to locate her. In that time, McFarland was able to find the trail and began hiking down. They met McFarland on the trail just before 1:00 a.m. and hiked her back out to the trailhead. They reached the trailhead with her just after 2:15 a.m. and she was driven from the scene by friends.

Lynn was well prepared for the conditions and holds a current Hike Safe Card. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.