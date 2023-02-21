Global Train Dispatching Market Size - Forecasts to 2028
Hitachi Rail Ltd., Siemens AG, Motorola Solutions Inc., Alstom SA, Wabtec Corporation, Thales Group, Hexagon AB, Tracsis PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Toshiba, among others are some of the key players in the train dispatching market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Train Dispatching Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028.
The market is estimated to grow due to dedicated freight railroads, passenger railroads, and access to real-time data analysis on the position, motion, and status of trains. This also gives the capability to remotely monitor and manage train movements. Moreover, train dispatching also enables dispatchers to coordinate better with other dispatchers and railway operators and helps in optimizing train timetables.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Train Dispatching Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the dispatch unit management segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global train dispatching market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the offering outlook, the services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global train-dispatching market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Solutions
- Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Dispatch Unit Management
- Reporting & Analysis
- Call Management
- Others
Railroad-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Dedicated Freight Railroads
- Dedicated Passenger Railroads
- Mixed Railroads
- Regional & Short lines
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
