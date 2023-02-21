Tatari Integrates Experian’s Marketing Data, Improving Buying and Measurement Capabilities

TV buying and measurement platform broadens its data and targeting capabilities

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatari , a leading platform for buying and measuring advertising across both linear and streaming TV, today announced the integration of Experian’s marketing data into the Tatari platform. With access to Experian’s audience ecosystem, which provides a deeper understanding of consumers, Tatari bolsters its data and insights to further modernize TV advertising for brands, agencies, and publishers.

More than 200 brands and agencies use the Tatari platform for buying and measuring TV advertising . Now, these ad buyers have easy access to Experian’s Living Unit Identifier (LUID) to better leverage the power of targeted TV advertising and assess performance.

“When digitally-native advertisers spend on TV, they bring digital expectations of accurate measurement and optimized buying,” said Andy Schonfeld, Chief Revenue Officer of Tatari. “Experian is one of the most trusted and dependable names in audience data, and working with them ensures that our brand and agency customers have greater access to the insights that prove that TV advertising drives real-world outcomes.”

Tatari works directly with the leading data providers , including audience insights and TV viewership providers.

“TV advertising is undergoing a massive transformation, as advertisers finally gain the tools needed to prove that their advertising actually works,” said Chris Feo, SVP Sales and Partnerships for Marketing Services at Experian. “Tatari has built the infrastructure to power the future of TV advertising across linear and streaming, and we’re happy to work with them to help advertisers find their audience and measure the impact of their spend.”

About Tatari

Tatari is building the infrastructure to modernize TV advertising for Brands, Agencies, and Publishers. Clients include Made In, Daily Harvest, Wpromote, and Fubo. Recognized by Business Insider as one of the Hottest Ad Tech Companies , Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Israel, and Ukraine. For additional information, please visit tatari.tv .

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 21,700 people operating across 30 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

