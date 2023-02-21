Submit Release
Electro Rent Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement with EXFO

/EIN News/ -- West Hills, CA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electro Rent, the leader in rental test and measurement equipment solutions and services, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with EXFO, the communications industry's test, monitoring, and analytics experts. This new agreement enhances the existing relationship in place between EXFO and Electro Rent by adding distribution in the United States for Network Service Provider, Access (CAX), and Transport & Datacom products to Electro Rent’s already robust rental and certified pre-owned (CPO) portfolio.

"At Electro Rent, Telecom providers, 5G technology, and data centers are all areas of strategic focus. With that in mind, this new agreement with EXFO is a tremendous win for our customers as it allows us to offer another acquisition option to obtain best-in-class Telecom and Fiber testing equipment. EXFO is a wonderful partner to work with and they serve the heart of these strategic markets. This distribution agreement allows us to better serve our customers and meet their test and measurement requirements," said Stijn Sallaerts, Electro Rent's Vice President of Product Management.

More Options For Challenging Economic Times

This new distribution agreement offers Electro Rent customers the convenience of selecting the acquisition method that best fits their needs. Now, Electro Rent customers can acquire the EXFO equipment they need via purchase (new or used), lease, or rental. The rental, lease, and pre-owned options help customers better preserve Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) funding while lease and rental options enable access to required equipment with Operating Expenditure (OPEX) funding.

EXFO provides a wide range of manufacturing testing, measurement, and service assurance solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies, data centers, enterprise and government networks, and utility providers. Companies rely on EXFO solutions to validate, monitor, and troubleshoot networks.

For more information about EXFO products, please visit https://www.exfo.com

About Electro Rent

Electro Rent is a global leader in test and technology solutions that enable customers to accelerate innovation and optimize investments. Electro Rent's rental, leasing, sales, and asset management solutions serve leading innovators in communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, education, and general electronics and have been doing so since 1965.

For more information about Electro Rent, please visit https://www.electrorent.com


Jason Lackey
Electro Rent
6507764551
jason.lackey@electrorent.com

