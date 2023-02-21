Snowmobile Crash in Lincoln

CONTACT:

February 18, 2023

Lincoln, NH– On February 18, 2023 the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department was notified of a snowmobile crash that occurred on the Franconia Notch State Park Bike Path, which becomes the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail in the winter. Thomas Connell II, 53, of Salem, NH, was seriously injured in a single machine crash while operating a snowmobile with a group of family members. The crash occurred approximately ½ mile north of the Flume Gorge Visitor’s Center Parking Lot. Extremely poor trail conditions are considered to be contributing factors to the crash. However, the crash remains under investigation.

Thomas was transported from the scene by the Lincoln Fire Department and Linwood Ambulance Service. He was taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare in Littleton, NH and then flown via DHART helicopter to Dartmouth Health in Lebanon, NH for further treatment.

Conservation Officers would like to take this time to caution snowmobile riders that trail conditions in most of New Hampshire are poor at this time. Many trail systems are closed and ones that are still open should be used with caution. Poor trail conditions can lead to dangerous snowmobile situations very quickly.

No further details are available this time.