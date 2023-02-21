Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 364,691 in the last 365 days.

Snowmobile Crash in Lincoln

CONTACT:
CO Jonathan Demler
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
February 18, 2023

Lincoln, NH– On February 18, 2023 the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department was notified of a snowmobile crash that occurred on the Franconia Notch State Park Bike Path, which becomes the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail in the winter. Thomas Connell II, 53, of Salem, NH, was seriously injured in a single machine crash while operating a snowmobile with a group of family members. The crash occurred approximately ½ mile north of the Flume Gorge Visitor’s Center Parking Lot. Extremely poor trail conditions are considered to be contributing factors to the crash. However, the crash remains under investigation.

Thomas was transported from the scene by the Lincoln Fire Department and Linwood Ambulance Service. He was taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare in Littleton, NH and then flown via DHART helicopter to Dartmouth Health in Lebanon, NH for further treatment.

Conservation Officers would like to take this time to caution snowmobile riders that trail conditions in most of New Hampshire are poor at this time. Many trail systems are closed and ones that are still open should be used with caution. Poor trail conditions can lead to dangerous snowmobile situations very quickly.

No further details are available this time.

You just read:

Snowmobile Crash in Lincoln

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.