Global Passive Robotic Exoskeleton Market-Forecasts to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Passive Robotic Exoskeleton Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2028.



Some of the major factors driving the market's growth are the world's rapidly aging population, rising medical device adoption rates across a variety of industries including the automotive, military, defense, and construction sectors, and an increase in stroke occurrence.

Key Market Insights



As per the application outlook, the load-bearing exoskeletons/walking assist exoskeleton segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end-user outlook, the healthcare segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global passive robotic exoskeleton market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the global passive robotic exoskeleton market

North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Load-Bearing Exoskeletons/Walking Assist Exoskeleton

Shoulder Support Exoskeletons

Back Support Exoskeletons





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Healthcare

Industrial

Defense & Aerospace

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

