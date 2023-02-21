Submit Release
Global Passive Robotic Exoskeleton Market-Forecasts to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Passive Robotic Exoskeleton Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Some of the major factors driving the market's growth are the world's rapidly aging population, rising medical device adoption rates across a variety of industries including the automotive, military, defense, and construction sectors, and an increase in stroke occurrence.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Passive Robotic Exoskeleton Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the load-bearing exoskeletons/walking assist exoskeleton segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the end-user outlook, the healthcare segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global passive robotic exoskeleton market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the global passive robotic exoskeleton market
  • North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period
  • Exhauss, Gobio Robot, Lockheed Martin, StrongArmTech, IUVO, Japet, Laevo, Levitate, Maroon Assistive Technologies, Mawashi Science & Technology, MEBSTER s.r.o., MechLab, Ottobock, Skelex, and suitX among others, are some of the key players in the global passive robotic exoskeleton market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/passive-robotic-exoskeleton-market-3947

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Load-Bearing Exoskeletons/Walking Assist Exoskeleton
  • Shoulder Support Exoskeletons
  • Back Support Exoskeletons

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Healthcare
  • Industrial
  • Defense & Aerospace
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Primary Logo

Global Passive Robotic Exoskeleton Market-Forecasts to 2028

