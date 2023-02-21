First Orion Expands Accessibility for Branded Calling Through Amazon Connect Integration

INFORM® Paired is the first branded calling and advanced brand spoof mitigation solution available to Amazon Connect users via the AWS Partner Network

/EIN News/ -- NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion , the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, today announces its integration with Amazon Connect , an easy-to-use omnichannel cloud contact center from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that provides superior customer service at a lower cost. Amazon Connect users can now easily utilize INFORM® Paired, the first branded calling and advanced brand spoof mitigation solution available via the AWS Partner Network (APN), to increase the engagement rate of their outbound phone calls.

“We’re on a mission to increase accessibility to our branded calling and spoof mitigation solutions. CCaaS providers are a key target for us as the contact center industry continues to experience a major shift from legacy premises-based contact center solutions to cloud contact centers that are flexible and integrate easily,” said Joe Stinziano, president and COO at First Orion. “These integrations will allow more enterprises to deploy our industry-leading solutions that improve the customer experience and drastically reduce illegal call spoofing.”

Consumers don’t answer if they don’t know who’s calling. In fact, 87% of people admitted they don’t engage with unknown numbers. First Orion’s INFORM® Paired empowers enterprises to create custom displays for outbound calling that feature their name and reason for calling on the recipient’s device at the time of the call and in the native call log afterward, delivering a positive communication experience. The solution also eliminates nearly 100% of brand spoofing while boosting brand reputation and restoring customers’ trust.

In addition, First Orion successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR). As a part of the AWS FTR, an AWS Partner Solutions Architect reviews products and solutions against a specific set of requirements based on AWS Well-Architected Framework best practices. Passing an AWS FTR validates that First Orion’s branded calling and advanced brand spoof solutions meet the best practice standards for security, reliability, and operational excellence.

"Completing the technical review is a significant milestone as it paves the way for expanding our relationship with AWS. Amazon Connect integrates easily with other AWS services, and many organizations already host their systems and databases within the cloud computing platform. This unique positioning is why the CCaaS provider was a key target for us," said Mike Otting, channel chief and SVP of platform. "Platforms like Amazon Connect are the next frontier of branded communication as these suppliers seek to improve transparency for their enterprise clients. Our focus in 2023 is to continue leveraging partners with an existing base of customers that allows for easy integration, leading to the widespread adoption of branded calling."

First Orion’s branded calling solutions help organizations increase engagement rates, drive revenue and improve customer satisfaction. The telecommunications solutions provider delivers branded calls to 280 million mobile and landline devices nationally. To learn more about INFORM Paired for Amazon Connect please visit firstorion.com/aws.

About First Orion:

Since 2008, First Orion has transformed the phone call experience for businesses, carriers and consumers through its industry-leading communication branding and protection solutions. The global telecommunications solutions provider helps businesses generate more revenue, increase efficiency, and improve the customer experience by empowering them to brand their phone calls with their name, logo and reason for calling. First Orion also provides the industry’s most secure calling experience and best-in-class analytics for call program optimization. As the market leader in branded calling, First Orion is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, visit firstorion.com .

