Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 364,692 in the last 365 days.

MATI Launches Two Books in Commemoration of the Golden Jubilee of Tourism in Maldives

In light of 2022 being the Golden Jubilee of Tourism, The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) launched 2 books titled “Maldivian Resort Architecture – 50 years of island resorts” authored by Mr. Mauroof Jameel which documents the architectural evolution of the Maldivian Resorts and “50 years of Tourism in Maldives – the Pioneers, People and Policies that Shaped Maldives Tourism” authored by Dr. Simad Saeed which documents the evolution of 5 decades of the Maldives Tourism Industry.

The books were launched together by the Minister of Tourism Hon. Abdulla Mausoom, Chairman of MATI, Mr. Mohamed Umar Maniku, Minister of Health Hon. Ahmed Naseem, Secretary General of MATI, Mr. Ahmed Nazeer, CEO and MD of MMPRC, Mr. Thoyyib Mohamed as well as authors Mr. Mauroof Jameel and Dr. Simad Saeed at the 33rd Annual General Meeting of MATI held at Kurumba Maldives on 19th February 2023.

Mr. Mauroof Jameel, is an architect, independent researcher and illustrator specialising in the architectural heritage of the Maldives who had previously authored and released the book “Coral Stone Mosques of Maldives: The Vanishing Legacy of the Indian Ocean” and Dr. Simad Saeed, is the Managing Director of CDE Consulting and an avid researcher of Tourism in Maldives, that specialises in Strategy, Sustainability and Social Innovation.

“Maldivian Resort Architecture – 50 years of island resorts” authored by Mr. Mauroof Jameel is available for purchase directly from Novelty Bookshop as well as via the following link: Book Order Form.

“50 years of Tourism in Maldives – the Pioneers, People and Policies that Shaped Maldives Tourism” authored by Dr. Simad Saeed is available for order via the following link: Book Order Form.

For more information on purchasing the books please contact info@matimaldives.com

Tweet

You just read:

MATI Launches Two Books in Commemoration of the Golden Jubilee of Tourism in Maldives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.