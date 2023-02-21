Travel Trade Maldives Opens Registrations for TTM Awards 2023

Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) has opened registrations for TTM Awards 2023. This year, TTM has expanded their award categories and introduced 4 new awards totalling to 20 awards to reward and celebrate excellence in the travel and tourism hospitality industry of the Maldives.

The award categories for TTM Awards 2023 consists of:

Top Producers Best Beach Resorts (2 resorts) Best Wellness Resort (2 resorts) Best Honeymoon Destination (2 destinations) Best MICE Destination (1 destination) Best Wedding Destination (2 destinations) Best Family Resort (2 resorts) Best Boutique Resort (1 resort) Best Design Resort (1 resort) Best Culinary Resorts (2 resorts) Best City Hotel (1 hotel) Best Fun & Friendly Resort (2 resorts) Best Emerging Resort (1 resort) Most Innovative Resort (1 resort) Most Sustainable Resort (2 resorts) Most Picturesque Resort (2 resorts) Best Private Island (1 resort) Best Dive Resort (2 resorts) Best Surf Resort (2 resorts) Best Content Creator (2 creators)

Only TTM Partners will be eligible to apply for the awards and resorts can apply to a maximum of 3 categories if they fit the criteria.

Award winners will be selected through a voting process. The voting process will consist of 25% votes from the TTM editorial team, 25% vote taken from an expert panel and 50% vote taken from the public for all the categories except for the top producer’s award. Top producers award winners will consist of 100% vote from travel trade professionals from hotels and resorts.

TTM Maldives 2023 is scheduled to take place from 22nd – 24th August 2023 and the Awards and Gala Night will be held on 24th August 2023.

The deadline for the award nomination is 31st March 2023.

Resorts can now apply for the award, from https://www.traveltrademaldives.com/awards-registration/, and for further information and inquiries, please contact ttm@traveltrademaldives.com