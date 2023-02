Aesthetic Laser Device Market is Growing adoption of lasers in dermatology in rapid growth | Solta Medical

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study ""Aesthetic Laser Device Market 2023 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market Insight

Aesthetic lasers are a popular medical technology used for altering a person's physical appearance. They are often used for cosmetic reasons rather than medical reasons, although some medical conditions can also be treated with aesthetic lasers. One of the ways aesthetic lasers work is by stimulating the body's natural production of collagen, which helps to keep skin firm, smooth, and youthful-looking. As we age, our bodies produce less collagen, which can lead to the development of wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of aging.

Some of the most common applications of aesthetic lasers include lip augmentation, facial line correction, scar treatment, wrinkle reduction, and face lifting. Aesthetic lasers are also used for hair removal, as you mentioned. Laser hair removal can provide longer-lasting results than traditional hair removal methods such as shaving or waxing, although the number of treatments needed can vary depending on the individual and the area being treated.

The global Aesthetic Laser Device market size was valued at USD 948.10 million in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The report segments the Aesthetic Laser Device market into several key segments, including product type, application, and geography. It provides a detailed analysis of the market size and growth trends for each segment, and identifies the key drivers and challenges for each segment. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiles of the leading companies in the industry and their market share, as well as a discussion of the key strategies and market trends.

๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ท๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜:

โ– Solta Medical Inc.

โ– Lumenis

โ– Cynosure, Inc.

โ– STRATA Skin Sciences (formally Mela Science)

โ– Syneron Medical Ltd.

โ– Lutronic

โ– Cutera

โ– Viora

โ– Lynton Lasers

โ– Sciton, Inc

๐——๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:

By Product Type:

โ– Laser Resurfacing Devices

โ– Ablative Laser Resurfacing Devices

โ– Non-ablative Laser Resurfacing Devices

โ– Body Contouring Devices

โ– Cellulite Reduction Laser Device

โ– Liposuction Devices

โ– Skin Tightening Devices

โ– Laser Hair Removal Devices

โ– Others

By Application:

โ– Hair Removal

โ– Vascular Lesions, Acne, and Scars

โ– Skin Rejuvenation

โ– Leg Veins and Varicose Veins

โ– Pigmented Lesions and Tattoos

โ– Gynecological Conditions

โ– Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Benelux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers for a Aesthetic Laser Device market refer to the factors that are expected to increase the demand or growth of a Industry. Examples of drivers can include increasing disposable income, population growth, technological advancements, and changes in government policies.

Restraints for a Aesthetic Laser Device market refer to the factors that are expected to inhibit the growth or limit the demand of a particular market. Examples of restraints can include economic downturns, changes in consumer behavior, increased competition, and changes in government regulations.

