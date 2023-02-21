Filtration and Separation Market Cleaner, Safer, and More Efficient Technology to reach $152.05 billion by 2031

filtration and separation market drives growth over the past decade, owing to rise in manufacturing and production of various products around the world.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The filtration and separation market size was valued at $98.13 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $152.05 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The filtration & separation system is a type of system that performs the biological, physical and mechanical operation in order to separate the solids from the liquids by causing the solid in the form of particle, dust and allergens to pass off through the pores of the filter. The filter could be of sand, cotton-wool or paper. The filters are used for various applications such as passing hot water in case of brewing coffee, removing dust from the vacuum cleaners as well as filtering dust from the air conditioners and aquariums. Certain methods are used for the filtration & separation that include cold filtration, hot filtration, vacuum and general filtration.

The growing focus toward controlling degradation of quality of air is letting various countries to brought different programs focusing on working in controlling the pollution. In addition, various campaigns and regulations such as ClientEarth, Save Your Lungs Campaign, Clean Water Act (CWA) and Federal Water Pollution Control Act (FWPCA), are introduced dealing with making people aware about the ill effects of pollution and regulations to be followed by people and industries in order to control pollution. This drives the filtration and separation market growth.

However, restricting the use of coal-based power plants in different industries that release different pollutants is letting to limit the use of filters for improving the filtration performance. In addition, the higher purchasing and running cost of the filtration system is limiting the use of air filters due of the filters fans, high energy consumption and requiring the system for controlling the generation of CO2 that adds to greater price, which is limiting the growth of the filtration and separation market.

In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in logistic and manufacturing activities across the globe, which, in turn, has led to interruption of supply chain, thereby hindering growth of the filtration and separation market. However, this situation is expected to improve as government is relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

On the contrary, the growing adoption of the nanotechnology that is used as a performance layer for the air and water filtration applications in different industries is focusing on growing use of air and water filters due to the higher efficiency it offers, complete purification, energy saving benefits and lesser maintenance needed. Hence the growing adoption is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the filtration and separation market.

The global market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into gas & liquid, and air. Based on end user, the market is divided industrial process, HVAC, life sciences, water & wastewater, and transportation. Region wise, the global market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). In 2021, North America was the highest contributor to the global filtration and separation market share, and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the filtration and separation market include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, ALFA LAVAL, Danaher (Pall Corporation), Donaldson Company, Inc., Eaton, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Lydall, Inc., MANN+HUMMEL, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP and Porvair Plc.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global filtration and separation market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, the gas & liquid segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

• By end user, the water & wastewater segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• Region wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the global filtration & separation market throughout the study period.

• Region wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the global filtration & separation market throughout the study period.

• The global filtration and separation market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

