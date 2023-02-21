Predictive Oncology launches ACE program to partner with academic and research institutions to advance their drug discovery initiatives

First round of applications due March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) today announced the launch of ACE (Accelerating Compound Exploration), a program to advance the oncology drug development initiatives with academic and research institutions.



Predictive Oncology created ACE to grant early-stage academic drug development groups and technology transfer offices access to the company’s PEDAL platform. PEDAL pairs active machine learning with an extensive biobank of 150K privately held tumor samples and in vitro assay results to help evaluate drug compounds and enable more informed selection of drug-tumor type combinations.

“We designed the program to give researchers the opportunity to explore an otherwise unreachable experimental space. Our goal is to help shorten the time necessary to identify impactful drug candidates and circumvent the funding limitations that might prevent those drugs from reaching the clinic,” noted Arlette Uihlein, MD, Senior Vice President of Drug Discovery Operations, Predictive Oncology. “We can additionally help them re-evaluate small molecules that would not have had sufficient traction to reach the market.”

PEDAL helps efficiently address tumor heterogeneity earlier in development and offers researchers the ability to strengthen the data package for preclinical drug compounds in areas of licensing, increased likelihood of transferring the technology, de-risking the transaction, the chance to lead at the cutting edge of discovery and the opportunity to help biopharma advance their drug development efforts.

Compounds selected for the ACE program will be included in PEDAL campaigns with shared non-exclusive rights to the resultant tumor response data. Participation will be provided at no up-front cost to the investigator or institution. Applications are being accepted at https://predictive-oncology.com/ace/ through March 31 for the first phase of the ACE program. Additional information about Predictive Oncology’s technology and the submission process can be found at https://predictive-oncology.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/ACE-Program_Invitation.pdf

About Predictive Oncology

As a science-driven company on the leading edge of oncology drug discovery, Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) offers an unrivaled suite of solutions for the biopharma industry. Through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, the company has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine more confidently by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the world’s largest privately held biobank of over 150K tumor samples. Predictive Oncology’s solutions additionally include tumor models, biologics development, formulation design, a GMP facility, a CLIA laboratory and substantial scientific domain expertise.

