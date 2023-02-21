Efficient and Sustainable: The Future of Automated Waste Collection Systems Market Reach 10.7% CAGR

Local authorities and governments of developing countries are focusing and investing on system to reduce waste traffic in streets of urban areas for health.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global automated waste collection system market size was valued at $252.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $555.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7%from 2021 to 2030.

Commonly observed types of automated waste collection system are gravity system and full vacuum system. Among these, the full vacuum system accounted for the largest market size by value in 2020. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications such as airports, hospitals, food market, stadiums, educational institutes and others. The market is mainly driven by development of new infrastructural projects and healthcare facilities where large amount of waste is generated and treated by underground vacuum system. However, the unwillingness of the public to let go of the traditional door-to-door waste collection approach is a restraining factor that is hindering the market growth.

In terms of region, the global automated waste collection system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Due to the adoption of smart waste management solutions in London, Barcelona, Stockholm, and Copenhagen, Europe is expected to hold the highest share of the global automated garbage collection system market. The automated waste collection system market in North America is expected to witness growth at a rapid pace in the forecast period, since the federal governments are investing in cleanliness and development of waste collection systems. In Asia-Pacific, the AWCS is expected to grow due to rapid development of urbanization and high population growth.

For instance, in March 2019, the city of Montreal invested $3 million in a plan to install an automated vacuum collection system in the Quartier des Spectacles entertainment district. In the Middle East, the world’s largest AWCS is being built in the vicinity of Islam’s holiest mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia to handle 600 tons of waste each day.

However, during the pandemic, various manufacturers in the automated waste collection system market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. In addition, lack of technology also constricted supply of machines of automated waste collection system. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of automated waste collection companies.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the automated waste collection system market report include AMCS group, Caverion Corporation, Aerbin ApS, MariMatic Oy, Envac Group, Logiwaste AB, AWC Berhad Group, Ros Roca SA, Greenwave Solutions, STREAM environment.

