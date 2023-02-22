New Book 100 Powerfully Good Volleyball Tips Out Now

Experienced player & coach April Chapple’s book is a must-read for all volleyball players looking to hone skills and achieve their full potential on the court

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April Chapple – the renowned volleyball player and coach with 15 years of experience working with high school and college volleyball teams and clubs – is proud to announce that her book, 100 Powerfully Good Volleyball Tips, is now available for digital purchase.

Based on her extensive career as a player and coach as well as her success in helping teams of all skill levels achieve their full potential, 100 Powerfully Good Volleyball Tips is a completely updated version of April's "Five Quick Volleyball Tips" column in the American Volleyball Coaches Association magazine, Coaching Volleyball.

In addition to offering readers new material not found in the original column, the book provides readers with a comprehensive overview of everything players need to know about improving their game, from hitting to passing to serving and setting and includes bonus drills.

"I'm a one-of-a-kind coach who recognized my true calling long before I retired from professional sports, and I have a reputation for positively pushing my players emotionally, mentally, and physically,” said April Chapple. “100 Powerfully Good Volleyball Tips is the culmination of years of trial and error which have helped my teams and myself reach new heights. I framed it to be the perfect book for the aspiring player who needs to take their game to the next level or the experienced player who wants to ensure their skills are up to snuff."

April added, “This is the book I wish I could have read when I started my career as a college athlete, and I hope it will help the next generation of volleyball players find their path to success on the court.”

