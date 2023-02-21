Guident and Auve Tech Execute Letter of Intent

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident Corp. (“Guident”) has executed a letter of intent with Auve Tech OÜ (“Auvetech”) to provide remote monitoring and control services (RMCC) for Auvetech’s autonomous vehicles.



By combining Auvetech's advanced Level 4 autonomous vehicles with Guident's innovative RMCC software, the two companies will bring an unparalleled level of safety to self-driving technology. Guident's patented software provides human-in-the-loop supervision, adding an extra layer of security to the new MiCa autonomous shuttle. This next-generation vehicle is capable of autonomous driving in a variety of traffic and weather conditions, making it an ideal solution for safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation in geofenced areas and mixed-traffic environments.

The companies plan to launch the Auvetech MiCa autonomous vehicle combined with Guident’s RMCC software to customers in North America during the second half of 2023.

The Auvetech autonomous shuttle is aimed at enhancing last-mile transportation offering alternative means of transport in geofenced areas and mixed-traffic environments. Auvetech has demonstrated its technology in various commercial projects in 12 countries and has proven that its vehicles can provide real autonomous mobility.

MiCa: a new-generation self-driving shuttle from Auvetech.





“Collaboration is key to driving innovation and progress in the field of autonomous vehicles. We are pleased to have executed a letter of intent (LOI) with Guident to have them provide our autonomous vehicles with their RMCC software and monitoring service,” said Johannes Mossov, Chairman of the Management Board of Auvetech. “This will enable our Level 4 autonomous vehicles to have state-of-the-art, remote monitoring and control upon delivery.”

“The partnership between Guident and Auvetech represents a step forward in creating safer, smart, and sustainable transportation solutions for communities. We are excited to see the launch of the new MiCa autonomous vehicle with Guident's RMCC software, which promises to deliver an added layer of safety and reliability in autonomous driving,” said Harald Braun, Chairman & CEO of Guident Ltd.

The Market

According to Triton Market Research,"the last mile AV autonomous vehicle delivery market is expected to reach $41.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 19%." Contactless or “touch-free” delivery is in high demand since the COVID-19 pandemic, and Guident believes this increased demand will accelerate the roll-out of land-based delivery drones for pedestrians, food and medicines to improve their availability and reduce the costs of these deliveries.

About Guident

Guident commercializes new technology to enhance the safety, efficiency, and utility of autonomous vehicles and ground-based drones using its proprietary IP & software apps for remote monitoring and control. To learn more, please visit www.guident.co

About Auve Tech OÜ

Auve Tech specializes on the development and manufacturing of autonomous transportation systems. We offer a full-scope service that entails autonomous vehicles, their integration to various environments and fleet management. To learn more, please visit https://auve.tech/

