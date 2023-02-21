Submit Release
Emergency Intervention for Populations Affected by Snowfall Begins in Taroudant

MOROCCO, February 21 - The emergency intervention in favor of populations affected by the current cold wave and snowfall, conducted on the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, began Monday in the Taroudant province.

The Foundation's teams have begun the operation of delivering emergency humanitarian aid that will be distributed to people affected by the severe weather and snowfall in several douars (small villages) of this province.

According to data from the Foundation, a total of 10,000 families from several municipalities will benefit from this emergency humanitarian aid consisting of food and blankets, as well as appropriate social support and proximity medical care.

These are 3,732 families from douars under the municipalities of "Toubkal" and "Ahl Tafnou" and 3,000 others in the douars of "Tikkouka" and "Ouneine".

It is also about 2,000 families from douars under the municipalities of "Touialt" and "Askaouen" and 1,268 others in the douars of the "Imilmaiss" municipality.

MAP:  20 February 2023

