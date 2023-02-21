Chairman of the Permanent Arab Commission for Human Rights, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, commended Monday in Skhirat Morocco’s numerous initiatives in the field of human rights.

MOROCCO, February 21 - Speaking at the opening of the 51st ordinary session of the Permanent Arab Commission on Human Rights, held at the initiative of Morocco and at the invitation of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, Al-Mutairi noted that, since the establishment of the Commission in 1968, Morocco has presented several initiatives, including the "Arab plan for strengthening the culture of human rights" and the "Arab plan for education in the field of human rights".

The ambassador also expressed his thanks to the Kingdom for its "distinguished initiative and its pioneering approach" in hosting this session of the Permanent Arab Committee on Human Rights, the first of its kind to be held outside the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, recalling, in this sense, that several Moroccan personalities known for their competence had previously held the position of chairman.

As for the items on the agenda of this session, Al-Mutairi said that the meeting will focus on the Palestinian cause and the "persistent violations committed by the occupying power, in addition to the review of the clauses of the Arab Charter on Human Rights, to which we strive to obtain the accession of all member states."

It also focuses on strengthening the Arab strategy for human rights, establishing a vision for the official launch of the Arab plan for education in the field of human rights, in addition to following up on the efforts made in the framework of the "declaration on combating all forms of violence against women and girls.”

MAP:20 February 2023