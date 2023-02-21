Morocco's Electrical Energy Production Increases by 0.4% in 2022

MOROCCO, February 21 - Morocco’s electrical energy production has slightly increased by 0.4% at the end of 2022, after a rise of 6.5% at the end of 2021, according to the Directorate of Studies and Financial Forecasts (DEPF).

This result is due to the 15% increase in production of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE), that of renewable energy related to Law 13-09 of 2.9% and the 3.5% national third parties' contribution, mitigated by the 4.2% private production withdrawal, said the DEPF.

With regard to net energy, it strengthened, year-on-year, by 4.5% at the end of the year 2022, after +5.6% in 2021.

In this context, the imported energy volume increased by 171.4% at the end of 2022, instead of a decrease of 19.6% a year earlier, while the volume exported fell by 44.7%, after a rise of 36.5% a year earlier.

Concerning the electrical energy consumption, it maintains its overall positive momentum at the end of the year 2022, recording an increase of 4.7%, after +5.2% a year earlier.

MAP: 20 February 2023