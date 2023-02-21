Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 364,010 in the last 365 days.

Morocco's Electrical Energy Production Increases by 0.4% in 2022

Morocco's Electrical Energy Production Increases by 0.4% in 2022

MOROCCO, February 21 - Morocco’s electrical energy production has slightly increased by 0.4% at the end of 2022, after a rise of 6.5% at the end of 2021, according to the Directorate of Studies and Financial Forecasts (DEPF).

This result is due to the 15% increase in production of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE), that of renewable energy related to Law 13-09 of 2.9% and the 3.5% national third parties' contribution, mitigated by the 4.2% private production withdrawal, said the DEPF.

With regard to net energy, it strengthened, year-on-year, by 4.5% at the end of the year 2022, after +5.6% in 2021.

In this context, the imported energy volume increased by 171.4% at the end of 2022, instead of a decrease of 19.6% a year earlier, while the volume exported fell by 44.7%, after a rise of 36.5% a year earlier.

Concerning the electrical energy consumption, it maintains its overall positive momentum at the end of the year 2022, recording an increase of 4.7%, after +5.2% a year earlier.

 MAP: 20 February 2023

You just read:

Morocco's Electrical Energy Production Increases by 0.4% in 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.