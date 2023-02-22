Autogenous Vaccines Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 231.6 Million by the end of 2033

Increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases and occurrence of rare infectious diseases to boost the market in the coming times

Autogenous Vaccines Market Segmented By Bacterial Strain, Viral Strain in Livestock Farming Companies, Veterinary Research Institutes

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide revenue from the Autogenous Vaccines Market stands at US$ 129.6 Million in 2022, with 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟒% 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟑𝟏.𝟔 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.

As assessed by Persistence Market Research, bacterial strain segment is expected to hold a largest market value of US$ 92.7 Million by 2023. Overall, autogenous vaccines market sales account for approximately 1.3% revenue share in the global veterinary vaccines market, which was valued at around US$ 9.9 Billion at the end of 2022.

Animal vaccinations are a crucial component in managing animal health. It aids in immune system stimulation and protects animals from numerous bacterial and viral illnesses. For animal immunisation needs, autogenous vaccines are generally favoured. According to federal regulations, an autogenous vaccine is created using a bacterial or viral strain from the sick animal. Products made from these strains can only be marketed by veterinarian or farm owners from where they were isolated.

Due to their higher efficiency compared to viral strains, the need for autogenous vaccines made from bacterial strains has increased over time. Some of the most often employed bacterial strains to create autogenous bacterial vaccines include Salmonella, Staphylococcus, Haemophilus, and Mycoplasma. In the upcoming years, demand for autogenous bacterial vaccines is projected to increase due to rising rates of bacterial infections in animals, a preference for vaccinations over antibiotics, and greater financing and support for the elimination of animal diseases globally.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By type of strain, bacterial autogenous vaccines are expected to contribute to more than 1/3 revenue share in the market.

• By end user, livestock farming companies will lead by acquiring over 45% of market share. This sector has witnessed the most adoption of autogenous vaccines as compared to other end users.

• Europe holds around half of the global market share.

• Key players are focused on expanding their product portfolios and expansion at regional levels through collaborations and acquisitions.

• COVID-19 outbreak in big economies is expected to negatively impact demand for autogenous vaccines owing to reduced healthcare center visits. Impact was also observed on vaccine production and transportation owing to travel restriction and lack of workforce at production centers.

• The market in Thailand is projected to be the fastest-growing in the Asia Pacific region, and will expand at a CAGR above 5% through 2031.

• The U.S. market holds a big portion of revenue, and its market share accounts for more than 90% in North America.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

There are both worldwide and regional market players in the autogenous vaccines industry. Leading companies emphasize inorganic expansions as one of their primary growth strategies in order to maintain market competitiveness. Additionally, industry participants are working to increase their local and international reach through mergers and acquisitions.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• In Jan 2020, Innoject Pro was a newly developed subcutaneous chick vaccination technology that was unveiled by Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA, and Automazioni VX Inc.

• In Sep 2020, at its French facility, Ceva Santé Animale tripled its ability to produce bacterial autogenous vaccines, especially for pigs and poultry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

• Bacterial Strain

• Virus Strain

𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Veterinary Research Institutes

• Livestock Farming Companies

• Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• South Asia

• East Asia

• Oceania

• Middle East & Africa

