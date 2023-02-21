EIB Vice-President to Visit Morocco on February 22-24

MOROCCO, February 21 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) vice-president Ricardo Mourinho Félix will visit Morocco from February 22 to 24.

This second official visit of the Vice President to Morocco will be marked by meetings, project visits and announcements, the Bank said in a statement.

Mourinho Felix will chair a press conference in Rabat to present the Bank's activity and prospects in the Kingdom alongside Lionel Rapaille, EIB Director of Operations for Neighborhood Finance, and Anna Barone, Head of the EIB office in Morocco, the same source said.

He will also visit the Tanger Med Port and the company Tintcolor, where the EIB has helped finance a biological treatment plant.

Support for small and medium-sized exporters will also be at the heart of this visit. The Vice President will kick off a new guide on decarbonization in partnership with the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) as part of the Trade and Competitiveness program, co-financed by the European Union to improve the competitiveness and access to finance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in export value chains.

Quoted in the statement, the vice-president said he is "very pleased" to make an official visit to Morocco, with which the Bank have developed strong cooperation ties for many years.

This official visit is particularly important as the Bank develop BEI Global, a new branch dedicated to business outside the European Union, he said, adding that with EIB Global, the goal is to intensify high-impact actions for the populations and on key sectors for the economy while developing new partnerships at a local, national and international level.

As one of Morocco's main lenders, the EU Bank has mobilized €2.5 billion (about 27.6 billion dirhams) since 2017, of which 40% for the private sector, to finance projects in key sectors for the Kingdom such as SMEs through local banks, renewable energy, education, sustainable transport, health or water and sanitation.

