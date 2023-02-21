New Product - MiniTool PDF Editor 2.0.2 Was Just Released

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MiniTool Software Limited just released a new product - MiniTool PDF Editor 2.0.2, a PDF editor aiming to help users increase their productivity in multiple ways. This PDF editor allows users to edit, annotate, compress, merge & split, convert, and add watermarks & e-signature in PDF documents.

MiniTool PDF Editor 2.0.2 is a public version. Before this edition, MiniTool conducted multiple internal tests on the software to enrich the performance of each test release until it runs stably and smoothly. Here are the basic and featured functions of MiniTool PDF Editor 2.0.2.

Basic Functions in MiniTool PDF Editor 2.0.2

MiniTool PDF Editor is a multifunctional PDF reader in some respects. Users can use it to view a PDF file in full-screen mode or normal screen mode as per their requirements. If the PDF document is landscape or upside down, users can also use this PDF editor to rotate the page to the correct position.

This tool can also change PDF themes by changing the background color. In addition, it can split the screen vertically, horizontally, or split the screen into 4 windows.

The view functions of this tool are not limited to these. MiniTool PDF Editor can also display the word count of the PDF file, allow users to search for PDF contents, translate the text into their native language, and have PDF files read aloud.

MiniTool PDF Editor has some useful annotation features. It can highlight the text and type words or sentences in PDF. If necessary, users can also use it to add underlines, squiggle lines, carets, arrows, lines, and shapes; strikethrough the text; add sticky notes, stamps, and attachments in a PDF file.

As a PDF editor, MiniTool PDF Editor can help users to insert text, add images, links, and backgrounds into a necessary position, crop or slit pages, deskew the pages, convert the scanned PDF files to an editable and searchable PDF file, and extract the table of content of a PDF file.

Featured Functions in MiniTool PDF Editor 2.0.2

Convert PDF Documents to Another Format

MiniTool PDF Editor can convert PDF files to Microsoft Office documents like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, image files like JPG, BMP, TIF, and PNG, and CAD files like DWG and DXF, and vice versa. The one-way format conversions include PDF to HTML and PDF to TXT. In addition, users can use this software to convert a PDF file to a scanned copy or a searchable PDF that can be copied and searched.

Organize Pages in PDF Documents

Reorganizing pages in PDF is an important function in MiniTool PDF Editor. It can merge, split, extract, add, replace, and remove pages in a PDF file. It can also add page numbers and add header & footer to PDF.

To protect a PDF file, users can use MiniTool PDF Editor to add passwords for the file. Password can be removed when it is no longer needed. In addition, to increase the privacy and security of a PDF file, a digital signature and watermark can be added to a PDF file.

In MiniTool PDF Editor, users can use the Send to Email function to directly email the opened PDF file to the designated recipient. This feature is very popular among office workers.

Users who are interested in MiniTool PDF Editor 2.0.2 can click here to view all features.

About MiniTool PDF Editor

MiniTool PDF Editor is a professional PDF expert, which can help users to solve most PDF editing issues. This software works on Windows PCs like Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8/8.1, and Windows 7. All features are free to use within 7 days in the free edition of this software.

About MiniTool Software Limited

Established in Canada, MiniTool Software Limited is a computer software research and development company with a history of more than 10 years. Its products cover many fields, including partition manager, data recovery software, data backup and restore program, video editor, PDF editor, and more.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.minitool.com/

https://pdf.minitool.com/

SOURCE MiniTool Software Limited