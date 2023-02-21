Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Industry, Report & Forecast 2023-2028
Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market To Be Driven By Growing Diabetic Patients In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market Price, Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives in-depth analysis of the global glycated haemoglobin testing market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, technology, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 9%
Growing diabetic patients, increasing geriatric population, technical developments in diagnosing diabetes, growth in the home healthcare industry, and increased early detection R&D activities and successful disease management are the key factors contributing to the growth of the glycated haemoglobin testing market. However, the market development is likely to be hampered by the existence of alternatives and high costs associated with glycated haemoglobin research. In developing countries, an increase in the diabetic population and rising awareness of POC HbA1c testing are expected to fuel market growth soon.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
To calculate the three-month average plasma glucose concentration, glycated haemoglobin is used. It is a standardised test that demonstrates the amount of HbA1c, a specific type of glycated haemoglobin, in the blood of individuals during the past two to four months. To diagnose type 2 diabetes by monitoring the amount of haemoglobin bound to glucose, a glycated haemoglobin test is used.
On the basis of product type, the industry is divided into:
Laboratory HbA1c Testing Products
Point of Care (POC) HbA1c Testing Products
On the basis of technology, the industry is divided into:
Chromatography
Immunoassay
Others
On the basis of end-use, the industry is divided into:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centres
Physical Examination Institution
Research Institution
Others
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
A key factor behind the growth of the glycated haemoglobin testing market is the rapid acceptance of glycated haemoglobin testing as a viable alternative to blood glucose testing for diabetes management. According to an International Advisory Committee convened by the American Diabetes Association, the International Diabetes Federation, and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, HbA1c monitoring, except for people with some health conditions, is considered to be preferred for diabetes diagnosis. In the coming years, North America is predicted to command a leading share of the glycated haemoglobin testing market. Rising diabetes incidence in the United States and Canada has contributed to a rise in demand for glucose monitoring due to hectic lifestyles and mindless eating habits. In the recent past, North America has also maintained a leading share in the overall glycated haemoglobin testing market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Danaher Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., and Arkray, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
