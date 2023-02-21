Server Operating System Market Value to Gain USD 45.3 Billion in 2031

Server Operating System Market Value

Market for server operating systems is fueled by increase in business spending to develop a reliable data center infrastructure.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global server operating system market generated $15.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $45.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global server operating system market based on component, type, deployment mode, organization size, virtualization, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global server operating system market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the windows segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Linux segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global server operating system market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global server operating system market report include Apple Inc., Amazon Web Services, Canonical Ltd, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., SUSE, LLC, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

