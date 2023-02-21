Submit Release
Fitochem Supports The Executive Order For Climate Control Issued By President Biden

Fitochem

The changing and unforeseen climate hampers the crop and soil to a great extent. This is a problem seen in many regions of the world.

NAUCALPAN DE JUáREZ, MEXICO, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President Biden, after taking office, has issued an Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis. Among the order, USDA is supposed to get a hold of the stakeholder input regarding the change in climatic conditions and resilience in the forestry sectors.

Specifically, the Order asked USDA to “collect input from Tribes, farmers, ranchers, forest owners, conservation groups, firefighters, and other stakeholders on how to best use Department of Agriculture programs, funding and financing capacities, and other authorities, and how to encourage the voluntary adoption of climate-smart agricultural and forestry practices that decrease wildfire risk fueled by climate change and result in additional, measurable, and verifiable carbon reductions and sequestration and that source sustainable bioproducts and fuels.”

The Department was given a response by forestry groups in the form of 2700+ letters stating their views. Fitochem, which is a business that is involved in organic agriculture, welcomes the USA administration’s efforts in this regard.

With budget being a factor, President Biden submitted his budget requests to Congress on May 28. An approximate 17% jump was seen in the finances supporting the Agricultural Research Service. Fitochem has started and will continue to become a backbone for their customers in their organic agriculture endeavors.

Source: https://ofrf.org/news/biden-administration-and-implications-for-organic-2/

