Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market 2022-2027: Growth, Industry Analysis, Top Companies Share, Size And Forecast
The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for cosmetics & personal care products due to the changing lifestyles & rising female working populationBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global personal care contract manufacturing market size reached US$ 18.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.76 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.30% during 2022-2027. Personal care contract manufacturing is a subcontracting service provided to product owners by a contract-based manufacturer. It includes testing, designing, manufacturing, packaging, and distributing hair, skin, body, and personal care products that are widely utilized in resorts, spas, public spaces, hotels, and mass marketing locations. It offers several advantages to the product owners, such as access to high-end logistics, quick product launch to the market, and a significant reduction in overall costs. As a result, personal care contract manufacturing is gaining traction across the globe.
Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for cosmetics and personal care products due to the changing lifestyles and rising female working population. Besides this, the growing consumer awareness regarding the long-term effects of using synthetic chemicals and consequent demand for herbal and natural skin care products manufactured with organic ingredients are also contributing to the market growth. In addition, the market is further propelled by the growing influence of social media platforms and significant development of the distribution channels. Moreover, the rising disposable incomes of individuals and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to produce customized formulations are also expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.
Global Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the personal care contract manufacturing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• A.I.G. Technologies Inc.
• ApolloCorp Inc.
• Beautech Industries Limited
• CoValence Laboratories
• Formula Corporation
• McBride plc
• Nutrix International LLC
• PLZ Corp.
• Sarvotham Care Limited
• Skinlys
• Tropical Products Inc.
• VVF Limited.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global personal care contract manufacturing market based on product types, formulation, service, applications and region.
Breakup by Product Types:
• Natural Products or Herbal Products
• Synthetic Products
Breakup by Formulation:
• Liquids
• Creams
• Lotions
• Oils
• Gels
• Others
Breakup by Service:
• Manufacturing
• Custom Formulation and R & D
• Packaging
• Others
Breakup by Applications:
• Skin Care
• Hair Care
• Make-Up and Color Cosmetics
• Fragrances and Deodorants
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
