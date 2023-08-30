USPTO PowerPatent Seminar USPTO San Jose Office Launch Your Startup and protect your GTM plan Powerful Idea PowerPatent Logo

PowerPatent Shows Generative AI Technology at San Jose SBDC USPTO Seminar on Patents

Attendees will learn the process of patent prosecution, the role of patent examiners at the USPTO, What to expect when working with the USPTO and Resources available through USPTO to protect your IP” — Silicon Valley SBDC

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Demystify the Patent Process by attending the Silicon Valley SBDC seminar on Aug. 30 and learn about the different types patents including utility, plant, and design. The Silicon Valley SBDC at San Jose State University is hosting the seminar in collaboration with United States Patent and Trademark Office and PowerPatent.

USPTO experts discuss the differences between non-provisional and provisional patents and their uses in this session, and discuss how to connect with pro bono intellectual property services. After the USPTO presentation, Patent Attorney Bao Tran will show attendees how to save money by using generative AI software such as PowerPatent for patent filing.

Featured Presenters:

Brent Fairbanks is a Primary Patent Examiner at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) with a focus on data processing of sensor measurements. He serves as an Assistant Outreach Coordinator for the Western Regional Office, supporting programs for inventors, entrepreneurs, and other communities in the western United States along with K-12 STEM activities.

Bao Tran is a seasoned Patent Attorney with over 20 years of experience in patent filing, prosecution, licensing and monetization. He has architected patent portfolios for many startups that went public such as Align Technologies and Shutterfly.

Attendees will also learn about:

The process of patent prosecution

The role of patent examiners at the USPTO

What to expect when working with the USPTO

Resources available through USPTO to protect your IP

The patent application process is a complex and time-consuming task that requires extensive research, analysis, and drafting skills. To make this process more efficient and effective, a team of experts has developed a patent drafting software that leverages the power of generative AI technology. The patent drafting software uses advanced machine learning algorithms to propose a set of method claims and a set of apparatus claims based on entries in the invention title, background, and summary.

The software is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, with a simple interface that allows users to input the invention title, background, and summary with ease. Once the input is entered, the software analyzes the text and generates a comprehensive set of method claims and apparatus claims that are tailored to the specific invention.

The use of generative AI technology ensures that the proposed texts are relevant and accurate, reducing the time and effort required for manual drafting. Additionally, the software helps to ensure that the patent application is complete and well-written, increasing the chances of a successful patent grant when reviewed by a patent attorney.

This new patent drafting software is a game-changer for inventors, patent attorneys, and businesses looking to protect their intellectual property. By streamlining the patent application process and providing accurate and relevant claims, this software is poised to revolutionize the industry.

When used as a collaboration tool between startups and patent lawyers, PowerPatent is a revolutionary tool that enhances efficiency and helps patent law firms maximize their billable hours while providing significant benefits to their clients. Here's how PowerPatent achieves these outcomes:

Streamlined Drafting Process: PowerPatent utilizes AI-powered algorithms and natural language processing to generate comprehensive patent drafts quickly and accurately. By automating repetitive tasks and eliminating the need for manual drafting, it significantly reduces the time and effort required to prepare patent applications. This efficiency gains result in more billable hours for law firms.

Accelerated Workflow: With PowerPatent, lawyers can expedite the drafting process without compromising on quality. The tool guides users through each step of the process, ensuring a streamlined and intuitive workflow. By reducing the time spent on administrative tasks, lawyers can allocate more time to strategic activities such as IP strategy development and client consultation.

Enhanced Collaboration: PowerPatent provides a centralized platform that facilitates seamless collaboration among team members. Lawyers can work together on patent applications, share feedback, and make real-time revisions. This collaborative approach enhances productivity and ensures consistent quality across multiple applications, benefiting both the law firm and its clients.

First-to-File Advantage: PowerPatent enables law firms to expedite the filing of patent applications. By generating detailed and accurate first drafts in a fraction of the time, lawyers can help their clients secure early filing dates. This advantage is crucial in patent law, where being the first to file can provide a significant competitive edge and enhance the chances of successful patent prosecution.

Time for IP Strategy: By automating the labor-intensive drafting process, PowerPatent frees up valuable time for lawyers to focus on strategic IP matters. Lawyers can provide clients with comprehensive IP strategy advice, conduct in-depth patent searches, analyze competitor patents, and explore licensing or enforcement opportunities. This additional time allows lawyers to offer greater value to their clients and build stronger relationships.

Overall, PowerPatent revolutionizes the patent drafting process, improving efficiency, enhancing billable hours, and enabling lawyers to dedicate more time to IP strategy development. With its advanced features and time-saving capabilities, PowerPatent empowers law firms to deliver exceptional service to their clients while staying ahead in the ever-evolving field of intellectual property.

For in-house counsels, PowerPatent offer significant time saving and first-to-file advantages. PowerPatent's Long Form Text Generation enables a quick transformation of Invention Disclosures into Robust First Drafts for Provisional Patent Applications. PowerPatent has redefined the patent drafting landscape by introducing an innovative and intelligent solution that converts complex invention disclosures into comprehensive first drafts, perfectly suited for provisional patent applications. This breakthrough feature leverages advanced AI technologies to streamline the process, saving time, enhancing accuracy, and empowering inventors and legal professionals to focus on innovation.

Understanding the Challenge:

Conventional patent drafting is an intricate process that demands deep technical knowledge and legal acumen. The journey from an inventor's detailed disclosure to a well-structured provisional patent application can be arduous, time-consuming, and prone to errors. Bridging the gap between technical descriptions and legal precision is a daunting task that often requires iterative rounds of review and revision.

AI-Powered Transformation:

PowerPatent's Long Form Text Generation feature employs state-of-the-art natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning techniques to address this challenge. It interprets the invention disclosure's technical details, captures its essence, and converts it into a cohesive and coherent first draft of a provisional patent application.

Key Advantages:

Accurate Technical Interpretation: PowerPatent's AI algorithms have been trained on vast repositories of technical and legal data. This enables the system to accurately understand complex technical descriptions, ensuring that the essence of the invention is captured faithfully.

Seamless Structuring: The AI-powered feature organizes the invention disclosure into patent application sections, including background, summary, detailed description, and even generating initial claims. This eliminates the need for manual structuring and expedites the drafting process.

Consistency and Formatting: PowerPatent ensures that the generated draft adheres to established patent formatting guidelines. This consistency is crucial for maintaining the professionalism and credibility of the patent application.

Language Optimization: The AI system translates intricate technical jargon into legal language, making the invention's innovative aspects understandable and relatable to both inventors and patent examiners.

Iterative Improvement: PowerPatent's AI engine learns and improves over time. As more inventors and legal professionals use the system, it continuously refines its understanding and output, leading to higher accuracy and relevance.

Time and Resource Efficiency: By significantly reducing the time and effort required for initial drafting, inventors and legal professionals can allocate more resources to strategic considerations and refining patent claims.

Driving Innovation and Efficiency:

PowerPatent's Long Form Text Generation feature serves as a catalyst for innovation. Inventors can swiftly translate their groundbreaking ideas into provisional patent applications, ensuring that their intellectual property is secured without compromising on quality. Moreover, legal professionals can leverage this AI-powered tool to efficiently produce well-structured drafts, thereby expanding their capacity to serve clients effectively.

PowerPatent's Long Form Text Generation feature is revolutionizing the patent drafting process. By seamlessly converting invention disclosures into robust first drafts for provisional patent applications, it not only accelerates the pace of innovation but also enhances the overall efficiency of the patent ecosystem. This remarkable advancement underscores PowerPatent's commitment to harnessing AI's capabilities for the betterment of inventors, legal professionals, and the intellectual property landscape as a whole.

