Emapta leads list of top BPOs in Macedonia

Emapta is the top business process outsourcing (BPO) firm in North Macedonia, according to Outsource Accelerator’s latest ranking.
With Emapta paying above-market salaries and taking no shortcuts on staff wellbeing, we are always sourcing the top 5 percent of talent available for our clients.”SKOPJE, MACEDONIA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emapta is number one on the list of business process outsourcing (BPO) firms in North Macedonia, according to Outsource Accelerator’s latest ranking.
The Australian-owned firm received the recognition less than half a year after opening its office in the Eastern European nation.
“Emapta makes nearshore outsourcing simple, building dedicated teams in a variety of services," Outsource Accelerator said.
Emapta opened its office in Macedonia in 2022 to connect businesses in major European countries to untapped professional talent in Eastern Europe.
Located in the heart of the Balkans, North Macedonia is a prime hub for nearshoring. It is accessible to most countries in the region and shares many cultural similarities with its neighbors.
The country offers quality labor that is 40 percent to 70 percent less expensive than those within the European Union.
Macedonian work culture is highly collaborative. Employees possess a strong sense of commitment to their work and have great respect for authority. There’s minimal to no language or cultural barrier, with English, German, and French-speaking talent available for businesses expanding to many parts of Europe.
The nation is only an hour ahead of the United Kingdom, while its afternoon shift is the day shift in the United States.
Unlike other BPO firms, Emapta offers transparent and flexible pricing, no hidden fees, and does not take cuts from employee pay.
“With Emapta paying above-market salaries and taking no shortcuts on staff wellbeing, we are always sourcing the top 5 percent of talent available for our clients,” said Emapta Country Manager Filip Despotoski.
Founded in 2010 in the Philippines, Emapta delivers pre-vetted, high-quality candidates with recorded interviews. The company has a Glassdoor rating of 4.5 out of 5 with a 2.5 percent attrition rate, one of the lowest in the market, and has been awarded twice in 2022 as one of the best places to work for in the Philippines and Asia.
About Emapta
Emapta is a leading outsourcing services provider with access to major talent destinations such as the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Colombia and Macedonia, with offices in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company specializes in innovative, business-friendly staffing solutions customized to the needs of major industries worldwide.
